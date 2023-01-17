Drag Race’s Ella Vaday expects ‘magical journey’ on 100km charity trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drag Race’s Ella Vaday expects ‘magical journey’ on 100km charity trek

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:05 am
Drag queen Ella Vaday will take part in a 100km trek for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! in June (Ian West/PA)
Drag queen Ella Vaday will take part in a 100km trek for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! in June (Ian West/PA)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Nick Collier, better known as Ella Vaday, said he hopes to inspire fellow drag queens to “be passionate” about charity work as he prepares to take part in a 100km (62-mile) trek with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!.

This year’s CoppaTrek! will see famous faces, including Collier and 2020 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher, lead teams of up to 30 people for five days across Northumberland from June 10-16 with the aim of increasing awareness and raising £1 million.

Collier, who was a runner-up in series three of the UK version of the cult reality competition, is a celebrity captain for the challenge in Hadrian’s Wall Country and spoke to the PA news agency about being inspired by his own mother’s experience of breast cancer, from which she has now recovered.

PinkNews Awards – London
Ella Vaday, real name Nick Collier, will lead a team during this year’s CoppaTrek! (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I think (the trek) is going to be such a magical sort of journey,” said the 34-year-old.

“It’s just a really nice moment… to celebrate my mum’s journey through her cancer battle.

“It’s going to be physically really tough, but I think being surrounded by really positive, happy people who want to hear your story and to share their own story, I think it’s going to be such a lovely moment.”

Collier said he works with CoppaFeel! because it is a charity that “covers all bases” and is not gender-specific.

“In the industry I work in these days, it’s so important not to assume someone’s gender (or) whatever they want to call their breasts… whether it’s chest, pecs, boobs,” he said.

“People forget that men can get breast cancer too, everyone has breast tissue.

“And CoppaFeel! work with younger people to be able to identify when there are changes, and I think that’s so important because I think you forget when you’re young that it can happen at any stage.”

Collier hopes to set an example for other Drag Race queens with the trek.

“As someone that’s in the public eye, there’s so much that we do that means nothing, so it’s nice to do things that actually mean something,” he said.

“I know some of my sisters, especially from my season, have done some charity work, or at least work that means something to them.

Bath Half Marathon CoppaFeel! charity runners
CoppaFeel! is a British breast cancer charity with a mission to stamp out late breast cancer diagnosis (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But I do feel like it is hopefully inspiring them to do more than just putting on a gown, singing a couple of songs.

“I do feel like if you’re going to do something, you really have to want to do it and be passionate about it.”

He added “I don’t think I ever will” adjust to the fame that has come from RuPaul’s Drag Race and said the representation it has provided for the LGBTQ+ community is “mind-blowing” compared with the last 10 years.

Collier, who is gay, said he “didn’t really understand” who he was until he was 20.

“As a young person, I never had any representation of myself on television,” he said.

“So something like Drag Race, where you see many, many different stories from different people who identify in a different way, who are different genders, races… and that’s all played out to a whole family audience nowadays.

“I feel like young people now are far more represented than I ever was, and I think that’s just brilliant.”

But he added: “There’s always further to go.”

“We need to see drag kings, more people of different abilities…

“In terms of what’s needed to do in the queer land, loads more to do, but Drag Race has definitely helped.”

And while the forthcoming trek may prove to be a physical challenge, Collier said it will be “such an achievement”.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.

“I hate cardio, to be honest.

“So this is going to be a real test of everyone’s spirit.”

– To find out more about 2023’s CoppaTrek!, go to https://coppafeel.org/

