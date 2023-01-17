Hundreds of Met officers accused of violence against women have cases reviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of Met officers accused of violence against women have cases reviewed

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 9:25 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 11:37 am
More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having the allegations reviewed in the wake of the David Carrick case (Hertfordshire Police/PA)
More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having the allegations reviewed in the wake of the David Carrick case.

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having the allegations reviewed in the wake of the David Carrick case.

The 48-year-old, once a highly trusted armed officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, has been revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said weak policies and decisions meant Carrick was able to stay in the force for 20 years, despite repeated complaints being made against him.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised to Carrick's victims and pledge to root corrupt officers out of the force.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised to Carrick’s victims and pledged to root out corrupt officers (PA)

Carrick was sacked for gross misconduct from the force at a disciplinary hearing held in his absence on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far reaching consequences for policing.”

Sir Mark told BBC Breakfast: “We’ve let London down – he’s been a police officer for 20 years.

“Through a combination of weak policies and weak decisions, over those 20 years we missed opportunities when he joined and subsequently, as behaviour came to the fore that we should have removed him from policing.

“Whether it would have affected him being a sex offender I don’t know, but he shouldn’t have been doing it as a police officer.”

In the cases under review, which affect 800 officers, allegations were made but no further action taken.

Sir Mark said some will have involved a neighbour hearing raised voices, while others will have involved “very concerning” behaviour.

Police and prosecutors speak on the court steps after the case, which was branded as one of the worst ever involving a serving police officer by the CPS.
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire major crime unit, second right, and Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor at CPS Thames and Chiltern, right, speaking to the media outside Southwark Crown Court (PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sir Mark was asked if he could guarantee that a woman visiting a police station to report a sexual offence would not meet a police officer whose past behaviour was now under review, or who was tolerating similar behaviour in their department.

“I can’t, I’m not going to make a promise that I can’t stick to,” he said.

“I’m going to put in place ruthless systems to squeeze out those who shouldn’t be with us.”

On Monday, Carrick appeared at Southwark Crown Court to plead guilty to a number of offences. He has now admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Details of his abuse were revealed. He kept some victims locked in a tiny cupboard for hours, beating and urinating on them.

One ex-girlfriend told The Sun Carrick boasted he was untouchable because of his job and would use his police-issue handcuffs and weapons at home during sex.

His mother Jean told The Guardian he changed as a teenager when a serious allegation was made against him. The newspaper did not say what the accusation was.

Carrick joined the Royal Gloucestershire, Berkshire and Wiltshire Regiment aged 19 and went on tours to Cyprus and the Falklands.

About 15 years ago, he cut off contact with his mother because, she believes, he did not like his younger half-brother and sister.

She told the newspaper she was devastated by the allegations against him, adding: “He’s still my boy, still my son. I just don’t know why he’s done it.

“You know, when he was doing well, and now he’s lost everything.”

