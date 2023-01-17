Judge gives directions to jurors in Mark Cavendish robbery trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge gives directions to jurors in Mark Cavendish robbery trial

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 4:24 pm
Mark Cavendish and wife Peta (YuiMok/PA)
Mark Cavendish and wife Peta (YuiMok/PA)

The judge presiding over the trial of two men accused of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has given a series of directions to jurors.

Prosecutors said balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta – with their three-year-old child also in the bed.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the knifepoint raid at around 2.30am on November 27, 2021.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
Romario Henry, 31 (left) and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery.

They are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, a phone and a safe, and of robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, a phone and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Ali Sesay, 28 of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing, and the trial was previously told that his DNA was found on Mrs Cavendish’s phone, which was taken and found outside the property.

Okorosobo said in evidence that he did not attend the Cavendish address and that he was not with his phone when it connected with cell masts in the area.

Henry said that he was in a Mercedes car that travelled to the address on the night in question, but that he was not aware of a plan to rob the Cavendishes and was not involved in the robbery.

Mark Cavendish robbery court case
A watch stolen from the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish (Essex Police)

Two other men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have been named as suspects in the case but have not been apprehended by police.

Jurors heard the last of the evidence in the trial on Tuesday, with Judge David Turner KC then giving them legal directions.

“There’s no dispute in this case that robberies occurred,” said the judge.

“The issue is who’s responsible, who was there, who played a part.

“The prosecution says the two defendants you’re trying were party to a joint enterprise to rob.”

Explaining joint enterprise, the judge continued: “You need to be sure these defendants before you were in it together with others including Mr Sesay.

“Provided you’re sure of that, you do not need to be sure of precise roles and responsibilities either in the planning, the run up or during events on the night.

“You do not need to be sure for example who’s the mastermind and who’s the gopher, who’s the captain and who’s a foot soldier.”

He said that in this case the prosecution “can’t say who did what precisely but they do say each (defendant) was guilty”.

The judge told jurors: “You decide who you believe and which evidence is reliable and which is not.”

He asked jurors to return to the court at 10am on Wednesday to hear closing speeches from the prosecution and barristers for both defendants, before the judge sums up evidence in the case to them.

