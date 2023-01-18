Current insecticide safety tests inadequate, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Current insecticide safety tests inadequate, research suggests

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 12:04 am
Insecticides work by disrupting an insect’s nervous system (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tests currently used to assess the safety of insecticides are inadequate and bees may potentially be affected more than previously thought, according to scientists.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) found that bees have different versions of a nerve cell receptor that is targeted by insecticides.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal Molecular Ecology, suggest it may be impossible to accurately predict the impacts of insecticide exposure on bees.

Alicja Witwicka, lead author of the study and a researcher at QMUL, said: “We already knew that the insecticides can harm beneficial pollinators by affecting their behaviour, their memory, their dexterity, their immunity, and their ability to reproduce.

“We now also know why insecticide can harm pollinators in so many different ways.”

Insecticides work by disrupting an insect’s nervous system.

The most commonly used insecticides, which include neonicotinoids, target a nerve cell receptor, known as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

These receptors are essential for the transmission of signals between nerve cells.

Experts say insecticide safety evaluations have not taken into account that bees may have different versions of these receptors in different parts of the body.

This shows that all parts of a bee could be affected by insecticide exposure, the researchers said.

The team also found that in different tissues this receptor is made using different components.

The researchers said “major differences” were also seen between bees of different ages and between species.

Professor Yannick Wurm, of QMUL, who is also a lead author of the study, said: “Previous work showed that receptor composition affects susceptibility to the insecticides.

“We now found that receptor composition varies between tissues and between species.”

He added: “Given the variation we see in the neural receptor, any conclusion about safety is premature.

“The testing process is too crude as is.”

Matt Shardlow, chief executive of the Buglife charity, who was not involved in the study, said: “Despite the huge negative impact on wild pollinators caused by neonicotinoid pesticides, the lessons have not been learnt and the pesticide approval processes have not been improved.

“This research underlines the importance of testing the impacts of pesticides on a range of bee species and life stages, before chemicals that can cause huge damage to nature are released into the environment.”

