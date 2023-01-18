Ukrainian photographer describes taking ‘horror’ picture of woman in rubble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ukrainian photographer describes taking ‘horror’ picture of woman in rubble

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 12:04 am
Arsen Dzodzaiev captured the moment a woman lay in the rubble of her home after a Russian airstrike hit a block of flats (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)
Arsen Dzodzaiev captured the moment a woman lay in the rubble of her home after a Russian airstrike hit a block of flats (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

A Ukrainian photographer – whose photo of a woman in distress as she sits in the rubble of her own flat has gone viral – has vowed to continue documenting the war, saying “the world should know”.

The image, taken by 31-year-old Arsen Dzodzaiev, is one in a series that has given a chilling glimpse of the aftermath following a Russian air strike on Dnipro, south-eastern Ukraine, where a block of flats was hit by artillery on Saturday and led to a death toll at least 40.

Mr Dzodzaiev, an engineer from Dnipro using his camera to show the harrowing reality of the war, spoke to the PA news agency after the photo swept across social media and international news – even being used by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an Instagram post.

“I don’t really remember (what I was thinking) because I was stressed,” he said.

The attack was one of a wave of missile attacks which also rocked Kyiv
The attack was one of a wave of missile attacks which also rocked Kyiv (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

“There was literally nine floors in this building and it fell down to rubble, it is a total disaster.

“Maybe I’ve started to filter in the feelings that come to me because it’s really hard to live through this – three days in total shock.

“But every time I see this photo on the internet, I remember what a nightmare it is… I’m really back to (the) horror.”

Other photos captured on his Canon EOS 5D Mark IV show the entire building decimated in the middle, a scorched car being moved by tens of people, and emergency service workers, among civilians, rushing to make their way through debris and find survivors.

Destroyed building in Ukraine
Other photos of Mr Dzodzaiev’s show an entire section of the building decimated, the death toll reaching at least 40 (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

Mr Dzodzaiev said he has reached out to the subject of his viral photos on Instagram, but had not yet received a response.

“It’s a terrible story,” he said.

Civilians trying to move scorched car
The engineer photographed civilians trying to help (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

“I saw this girl and another man in the window on the ninth floor, so I take a photo (of both of them).

“When I moved back, I saw that (she) was on the stairs with the firemen… she was already rescued.”

Mr Dzodzaiev and his wife were “one kilometre” from the building when the strike happened and were driving home, but the engineer soon decided that while his wife would race to safety, he would return with his camera.

Arsen Dzodzaiev's photo of emergency services cutting through building debris
Emergency services were racing to find survivors and remove debris (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

He described watching civilian people try and help as the events unfolded and said the building looked like it had been “put in the blender”.

“I didn’t hear any screams, but I saw civilian people who (stood) shoulder to shoulder and try to remove the destroyed building,” he explained.

“I saw a lot of people take a destroyed car and move it with their hands.

“(It was like) a building put in the blender.

Arsen Dzodzaiev
A photo of Arsen Dzodzaiev, who photographed the scene in Dnipro (Olena Koloda)

“I saw a child’s stroller, a toy for dolls, and this is totally destroyed… I can’t imagine that this could happen, in this moment I was in shock.”

It is the first photo of his to go viral in western media since he began documenting the war, Mr Dzodzaiev said.

“On Sunday, I wake up and saw a lot of notifications from Instagram, from Facebook, journalists write to me on WhatsApp,” he said.

Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske
President Zelensky included one of Mr Dzodzaiev’s photos in an Instagram post (Arsen Dzodzaiev/hromadske)

“It’s really weird for me because I don’t like the word ‘famous’ in this context, it’s a little bit stressful.”

He will continue to take pictures, adding: “The world should know, what Russia is doing here.

“There should not be any mercy to Russia and Russians… It’s not (just) Putin’s war.

“It’s not Putin launching the rocket, it’s not Putin flying the plane who carried this missile.

“It’s not Putin filling up the gas for this plane… Russia attacks Ukraine, it’s not Ukraine’s war – it’s Russian war against Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented