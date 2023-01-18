Major incident declared in Somerset due to flooding fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major incident declared in Somerset due to flooding fears

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 9:52 am
The Somerset Levels near Burrowbridge pictured in January 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Somerset Levels near Burrowbridge pictured in January 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding in the county.

The Environment Agency announced the move, which it described as “precautionary”, on Wednesday morning.

Three additional pumps began working at Northmoor pumping station on Tuesday evening to reduce the amount of water being stored until river levels allow pumping to resume at Currymoor, which remains full.

The agency said it was responding to flooding incidents in Somerset, flood risk in the Bristol Avon area and was monitoring rising groundwater levels in Dorset.

Ian Withers, from the Environment Agency, said: “The sight of water on the Somerset Levels and Moors is obviously a concern to those who have suffered from flooding before.

“Our staff continue to work to the best of their abilities to protect people and properties, install pumps and engage with communities.

“The situation is expected to improve when enhanced pumping begins and we continue to run the Sowy flood relief channel. It is prudent to plan for the worst and going into major incident mode is appropriate, so we coordinate with partners and everyone is ready to respond if needed.”

In 2014, hundreds of homes were affected by flooding on the Somerset levels.

Bill Revans, leader of Somerset County Council, said: “The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well placed to respond.

“We will be supporting Environment Agency colleagues on the ground and taking every step to ensure our communities receive the help they need.”

Additional pumps are in operation at Saltmoor and Northmoor to reduce levels as much as possible when the River Parrett has capacity, the Environment Agency said.

Extra pumps are ready for use at Currymoor once conditions allow, it added.

When the water level reduces at Currymoor, Athelney spillway will stop flowing into Northmoor as well as the A361 between East Lyng and Burrowbridge.

There is currently a flood warning for that area and the road is closed.

A flood warning has also been issued for Saltmoor and Northmoor, with officers from the Environment Agency in the village of Moorland on Tuesday to meet residents.

Water is being diverted to the Sowy flood relief channel and King’s Sedgmoor Drain to Dunball, where pumps are being installed to allow pumping to continue in the event of a high tide.

Residents have been urged to check their flood risk and told not to drive through floodwater.

