Princess of Wales becomes masked lady as she plays with youngsters at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Princess of Wales becomes masked lady as she plays with youngsters at nursery

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 1:38 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 2:14 pm
The Princess of Wales wears a mask at Foxcubs Nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Princess of Wales wears a mask at Foxcubs Nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Princess of Wales became the masked lady when she joined children learning through play at a nursery she described as “vital” for parents.

Kate has been championing the importance of the early years development of children for many years and when she visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton to highlight the issue found herself laughing when upstaged by one little boy.

She first sat down at a tiny table where three and four-year-olds were making face masks and she helped a young boy complete his project and when he held it up to his face said “I think it’s very good – good job.”

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales has fun with the children at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton (Justin Tallis/PA)

Helping a Foxcubs staff member called an educator who sat at the table, she stuck a thin handle to a little girl’s mask and asked “can you look through it?” then waved as the youngster held it up to her face.

At one point Kate looked through a mask and laughed as she did so.

The children could dress up from a rail filled with outfits from superheroes to princesses and one little boy was a construction worker and ran around the room determined to get in the photographs and footage of the media covering the visit.

When Kate joined a group of children playing in a sandpit the three-year-old boy called Ezaan, wearing a hard hat and carrying a plastic hand drill and a large toy pneumatic drill, stood between the princess and the press with his arms outstretched and made her laugh.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales speaks to Neil Leitch and staff at the nursery (Justin Tallis/PA)

Rated outstanding by Ofsted, Foxcubs Nursery run by the Early Years Alliance which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old.

The princess later sat down to chat with Neil Leitch, chief executive officer of the Early Years Alliance, and Foxcubs staff and praised the children: “They’re great kiddies I had a nice little chat with them.”

She quizzed the staff about their experiences and speaking about the importance of nurseries told them: “I think we really saw that highlighted during the pandemic, I think families realised and communities realised, (when) these spaces were closed down for the majority of the time, I think everyone realised how vital they were.”

Later, a small group of parents discussed with Kate the effects of the lockdown, and one mother told her that despite the childcare issues it afforded her “precious” time with her child and the royal sympathised, saying the woman had been able to share “milestone” moments.

During the pandemic, Kate revealed lockdown parenting had left her “exhausted” and joked about her children recoiling in “horror” when she became their hairdresser.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales talks to parents during her visit to Foxcubs nursery in Luton (Justin Tallis/PA)

She told the parents from Foxcubs nursery that she had earlier discussed with staff the nursery’s role in providing support for children before they returned home, where parents would continue the work.

Kate said about the educators: “…they’re sort of nurturing for a long time at a school environment – but having that relationship with parents, being able to help you at home and pass on the baton to you, so when the child gets home actually the child feels like there is a holistic service.”

The princess’s passion about highlighting the importance of the formative years of a child’s life led her to establish the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The institution stems from research which shows the first five years of childhood fundamentally shape adulthood, with social challenges such as addiction, violence, family breakdown, homelessness and mental health having their roots in the earliest years of life.

When Kate left the nursery she stopped to chat to parents waiting to collect their children and posed for selfies with them.

Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery
The Princess of Wales talks to parents waiting to collect their children (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Leitch, whose Early Years Alliance is the largest early years membership organisation in England, said after the visit: “I think she was impressed about the work we do generally and the fact it’s about supporting community as well as children.

“She certainly was very understanding that these are critical years in which a child’s future is formed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jordan Gall was sentenced to a prison after being caught with nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jacqueline Kerr was named by police, as a woman found dead in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
The Queen Consort visited Aberdeen University where she had the opportunity to speak to staff, pupils and school children working in the labs of the new science hub. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Traffic on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Photos of Wick Academy striker Jamie Flett, who scored his first goal for the club against Clachnacuddin on January 14 2023. Pictures by MB Roger Photography Clach 1 v Wick 3 - SHFL - Grant Street Park - 14/01/2023 Wick's Jamie Flett
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew Picture shows; Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented