Jailed paramilitaries using associates to stalk former partners, MPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Jailed paramilitaries using associates to stalk former partners, MPs warned

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 2:10 pm
Detail from an Ulster Volunteer Force mural in East Belfast as Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland could be on the verge of decommissioning their weapons, it was claimed today.
Detail from an Ulster Volunteer Force mural in East Belfast as Loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland could be on the verge of decommissioning their weapons, it was claimed today.

Paramilitaries imprisoned for domestic crimes in Northern Ireland are using their associates to continue to stalk and intimidate former partners while they are in jail, MPs have been told.

A Westminster committee heard that abuse victims find it more difficult to escape the coercive influence of their abuser, or report them to the police, when paramilitarism is involved.

Representatives from women’s organisations who support victims gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday, during a meeting in Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

Addressing the committee’s inquiry into the effect of paramilitarism in society, Elaine Crory from the Women’s Resource and Development Agency said the coercive control exerted by gunmen on women during the Troubles has not gone away.

“Sometimes (during the Troubles) there were cases of paramilitaries using the coercive control they had over their  ‘own community’, to control the women in that community and to keep them in line,” she said.

“And that hasn’t gone away. Until the paramilitaries go away, it won’t go away. But it was certainly a huge problem during the conflict and, you know, all of the trauma and all of the harm from that time hasn’t necessarily been dealt with or hasn’t been dealt with well.”

From left, Elaine Crory from the Women’s Resource and Development Agency; Siobhan Harding from the Women’s Support Network: and Sonya McMullan from the Women’s Aid Federation NI (David Young/PA)

She highlighted the experience of women who had been stalked by paramilitary associates of their abusers.

“People kept telling us that they had been stalked by paramilitary associates of their former partner, as well as by their former partner, and that part of the abuse was the threat of ‘well, you may get me out of this house, but you’ll never get rid of me, I will always be watching you. Even if I’m imprisoned, my colleagues on your street, my colleagues are everywhere, they are watching you and they will watch you’.

“And they would have people follow them home from the pub or sit outside their workplace or sit outside the home and sometimes the person isn’t totally sure whether the person – their abuser – is what they say ‘connected’, or pretending to be connected, because that can also carry a degree of cachet.

“So, one of the things that is a barrier to people reporting is the feeling that these people are inescapable, that the police might put one of them away but they’ve got, however many other colleagues in the same estate or however many other people across the whole of Northern Ireland.

“So you can get away from one, the main person who abused you, but you’re not totally free until the organisation itself, its power is taken away and it’s dismantled.

“So, that’s obviously something that goes beyond an individual case and it leads to that situation where lots people escape these situations, they may go to Women’s Aid for support and help, but they may never go near the police, because they know the second it becomes clear they have reported, their lives and maybe the lives of their family are in danger.”

Sonya McMullan, from the Women’s Aid Federation NI, highlighted one case where a drone was used to monitor a stalking victim in Northern Ireland.

“We had one woman where cameras were actually installed in the neighbour’s (house) across the road, so they could see them at all times,” she said.

“GPS, tracking devices, monitoring, covert cameras in houses, recording devices, buying them their mobile phones, so the Bluetooth is there and every message and phone call that’s being made, they can hear it, they can see it.

“You know, it’s just unbelievable. And one of the women whenever we were talking about the stalking consultation, there was drones would have been used above her house, you know, in the summer so she couldn’t sit out, it was constant, drones would have been watching her at all times.”

Ms McMullan said women who tried to escape abusive partners by moving to England were often found and brought back.

Dublin Drone Tech Conference
A drone was used to stalk one woman (Niall Carson/PA)

“We have women who have tried to leave and have gone to maybe England or other areas and they’ve just been found,” she told MPs.

“They’re brought back, they’re brought back and they stay very often.

“And for an organisation like ourselves, we feel very helpless sometimes as well because there is such a fear, there’s a fear of reporting, there’s a fear as well if that person is known within the community, that the police – I’m talking about individual police officers, not the police force – will not deal with it appropriately.”

Siobhan Harding, from the Women’s Support Network, gave evidence on the activities of paramilitary loan sharks.

She said women with “nowhere else to go” were resorting to the paramilitaries to lend money with extortionate interest rates attached.

Ms Harding said women who were unable to pay were often forced into criminal activities as a way to repay their debt, or even compelled into prostitution to pay off what they owe the paramilitaries.

“That was raised in a case study we had in our previous report, which was a couple of years ago, and a lady who had a paramilitary debt said that the paramilitaries were running a prostitution ring and that was one way of, now she wasn’t involved in that, but that was an option (to repay debt),” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jordan Gall was sentenced to a prison after being caught with nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jacqueline Kerr was named by police, as a woman found dead in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
The Queen Consort visited Aberdeen University where she had the opportunity to speak to staff, pupils and school children working in the labs of the new science hub. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Traffic on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Photos of Wick Academy striker Jamie Flett, who scored his first goal for the club against Clachnacuddin on January 14 2023. Pictures by MB Roger Photography Clach 1 v Wick 3 - SHFL - Grant Street Park - 14/01/2023 Wick's Jamie Flett
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew Picture shows; Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented