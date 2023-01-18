Vulnerable girl, 16, was nearly 23 stone and found dead on ‘filthy puppy pads’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Vulnerable girl, 16, was nearly 23 stone and found dead on ‘filthy puppy pads’

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 2:10 pm
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales (Andrew Price/PA)
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales (Andrew Price/PA)

A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese in lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.

Kaylea Titford weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, where she was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence, the jury was told.

Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had spina bifida, a back condition, and hydrocephalus, a build up of fluid on the brain, and used a wheelchair from a young age.

She attended Newtown High School, where she was described as “funny and chatty” by staff, but became confined to her home after the coronavirus lockdown began in March 2020, Ms Rees said.

Kaylea was living in “squalor and degradation”, she said, and when paramedics found her dead she was lying on filthy “puppy pads”, with maggots and flies on her body and milk bottles filled with urine around her bed.

Ms Rees said: “Kaylea Titford was living in conditions unfit for any animal, let alone a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who depended entirely on others for her care.”

Kaylea was grossly obese, with dirty and matted hair, an unwashed body and ulcerated skin, the court was told.

On the morning of October 10 2020, the court heard, a 999 call was made by Titford’s mother before paramedics attended and found Kaylea’s body.

Police officers noted an “unbearable” rotting smell and maggots crawling on the bed, the jury was told.

Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales (Andrew Price/PA)

Ms Rees said: “The prosecution say that the scene – as witnessed by those that attended – together with the state in which Kaylea’s body was found demonstrate clearly that this vulnerable girl, who relied heavily on others for her welfare needs, was seriously neglected by not just one but both of her parents, who owed her a duty of care.”

Ms Rees said pathologist Dr Deryk James examined Kaylea and said her physical state suggested she had not been properly washed in many weeks.

He ruled her death was a result of “inflammation and infection in extensive areas of ulceration arising from obesity and its complications, and immobility in a girl with spina bifida and hydrocephalus”, the court heard.

Ms Rees said forensic podiatry specialist David Blake found even the simple act of changing Kaylea’s socks regularly appeared to have been ignored.

When Titford was interviewed by police, he told them he was “not a very good dad” and his wife looked after Kaylea and did the housework, the court heard.

He said his daughter had outgrown her wheelchair and he did not think he had seen her out of bed since before lockdown.

Titford told police the family would have takeaways, including Chinese and Indian food and kebabs, five nights a week.

Asked when he last asked Kaylea how she was, he said: “I didn’t ask her. Like I say, I’m not the best of people. Nobody ever thinks their child is going to end up like that.”

Titford, of Colwyn, Newtown, denies manslaughter by gross negligence and an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks, will continue on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
3
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
2
4
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
5
Jordan Gall was sentenced to a prison after being caught with nearly 17 days worth of child sex videos. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Paedophile jailed after being found with 17 days’ worth of child abuse videos
6
Country living doesn't get much better than this stunning four-bedroom home near Barthol Chapel. Photo supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.
There’s no place like this £460,000 new build home in idyllic Inverurie
7
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
8
A9 Inverness
Inverness police motorcyclists taken to hospital during prime minister’s visit
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five addresses linked with the sale of drugs and anti-social behaviour were raided and searched in Torry this morning. The intelligence led operation followed information received from members of the community and targeted the activities of low-level or street dealers. Four warrants for four addresses at Balnagask Circle, Morven Court, Farquhar Road, Oscar Road. Picture shows; Torry drugs raids. Torry, Aberdeen. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2022
Five men arrested in Aberdeen organised crime crackdown
10
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Jacqueline Kerr was named by police, as a woman found dead in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name woman found dead in Aberdeen home - as man, 43, to appear…
The Queen Consort visited Aberdeen University where she had the opportunity to speak to staff, pupils and school children working in the labs of the new science hub. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science…
Beasdale Bridge crash
Crash involving a lorry on the A90 near Kingswells
Traffic on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten
Highland Council plans to start its inhouse bus service from January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new north schools up in the air as crucial money meeting…
Scott Davidson of Nairn. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County's Scott Davidson in goal hunt after injury comeback
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy is fouled by Borna Barisic of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
Photos of Wick Academy striker Jamie Flett, who scored his first goal for the club against Clachnacuddin on January 14 2023. Pictures by MB Roger Photography Clach 1 v Wick 3 - SHFL - Grant Street Park - 14/01/2023 Wick's Jamie Flett
Wick's Orkney-based striker Jamie Flett thrilled to get Highland League chance
Peeling paint due to excess moisture is the second costliest house repair. It could cost between £2,200 and £3,200 to fully repaint a damaged house. Image: Shutterstock
The costliest home repairs to avoid in a cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew Picture shows; Screengrab of text message sent by Inverness Sheriff Court prisoner Christopher Matthew. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'Someone dies tonight': Man in court after sending threatening texts to ex-partner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented