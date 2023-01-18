Coroner calls for farm public footpath dog ban when cows are with young calves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coroner calls for farm public footpath dog ban when cows are with young calves

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 3:04 pm
Undated family handout photo of Michael and Teresa Holmes. Mr Holmes died after being trampled by cows in Netherton, West Yorkshire, and his wife is in a wheelchair following the incident (Family handout/PA)
Undated family handout photo of Michael and Teresa Holmes. Mr Holmes died after being trampled by cows in Netherton, West Yorkshire, and his wife is in a wheelchair following the incident (Family handout/PA)

Farmers should be able to ban dogs from public footpaths on their land during months when there are cows with young calves grazing, a coroner has said.

Kevin McLoughlin called for action after an inquest into the death of Michael Holmes, who was trampled to death by cattle while on a walk in Netherton, West Yorkshire, on September 29, 2020.

The 57-year-old’s wife, Teresa Holmes, also suffered serious injuries and is in a wheelchair following the incident.

The couple had been walking their daughter’s two whippet dogs, who were both on leads, when they were charged at by a herd of between 25 to 30 cows and their calves.

An inquest at Wakefield Civil & Family Justice Centre previously heard they followed a public footpath up a steep hill but were unaware that the cows were at the top of the slope.

Senior coroner Mr McLoughlin said he would be making a prevention of future deaths report after hearing the “alarming” statistics on cow trampling fatalities (Alamy/PA)

On Wednesday, the inquest jury delivered a conclusion of accidental death and said it was “unclear” why the cows had attacked Mr and Mrs Holmes.

Senior coroner Mr McLoughlin said he would be making a prevention of future deaths report after hearing the “alarming” statistics on cow trampling fatalities.

The inquest heard that an average of six people a year are killed by cattle in the UK, including farm workers and members of the public.

That number rose to 11, including Mr Holmes, between April 2020 and March 2021.

Mr McLoughlin said one solution could be to allow landowners to apply to their local council for the right to temporarily ban dogs on footpaths when cattle are grazing with young calves.

“The idea that some six people die each year in incidents of this nature is truly surprising,” he said.

“It seems there is a correlation between cows with young calves and dogs in such instances.

“The lesson that might be drawn is cows with calves do not mix well with dogs, even on leads.”

Mr McLoughlin said he would not want to see the rights of dog walkers restricted unnecessarily, but that “unacceptably high incidents of cattle trampling fatalities indicate to me a need to identify and tackle the problem”.

Following the inquest, Mrs Holmes said it had been “hard to hear” of previous incidents of cows chasing walkers in the same field, including three in the three months before her husband’s death.

She called for a change in the law to set ‘crystal clear guidelines’ for farmers on the steps they must take to protect the public from harm while using footpaths.

“I’m relieved that this inquest has ended after a two year wait but it has been difficult to hear the evidence over the past three days about the previous incidents in this same field on the same farm,” Mrs Holmes said.

Michael Holmes inquest
Michael and Teresa Holmes (Family handout/PA)

“We didn’t know about the previous problems in the field and now we do, it means this incident could have been prevented and Mick would be with us today. That has been hard to hear.

“All farmers must be responsible for taking steps to warn the public that cows are present and to declare the risk. The coroner has said that more needs to be done. I agree.

“Mick and I had been together for more than 40 years, we have two beautiful daughters together, and he was our world. We were looking forward to retiring together, and spending more time travelling and with our families and friends.
“Not only did this rob Mick of his life, but it has also left me with life-changing injuries. Our lives have been turned upside down and it didn’t need to happen.”
Jonathan Fogerty, a solicitor from CFG Law who specialises in spinal cord injury cases, added: “The evidence shows that more could, and should, have been done to protect the public.

“This was not an isolated incident. Three other walkers had been attacked, two of them within three months of Mick’s death. This was a wholly avoidable tragedy which has robbed Teresa of her husband and devastated her family.”

The farmer who owned the field, Martin Mitchell, was issued with a prohibition notice by the HSE the day after the incident to ensure that the public and cattle were segregated.

