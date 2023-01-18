Bishops welcome Church’s decision on same sex marriage blessings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bishops welcome Church’s decision on same sex marriage blessings

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 3:26 pm
Bishops in favour of gay marriage have praised the Church of England’s decision to allow the blessing of same-sex partnerships even though clergy will remain banned from marrying same-sex couples (Alamy/PA)
Bishops in favour of gay marriage have praised the Church of England's decision to allow the blessing of same-sex partnerships even though clergy will remain banned from marrying same-sex couples (Alamy/PA)

Bishops in favour of gay marriage have praised the Church of England’s decision to allow the blessing of same-sex partnerships even though clergy will remain banned from marrying same-sex couples.

The Bishop of Oxford, the most senior Anglican bishop to publicly support gay marriage, said the change represented “significant steps forward” and that a planned apology for the Church’s historic attitude to LGBTQ+ people was welcome.

The plans, to be outlined in a report to the General Synod, will allow same-sex couples to come to Anglican churches after a legal marriage ceremony for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing.

The Rt Rev Steven Croft said: “I am sorry that some things are not being taken forward, particularly civil marriage in church for same-sex couples. I would have wanted to see that.

“However, it is good that the bishops will issue an apology for their lack of welcome to LGBTQI+ people and I am very encouraged that there will be new pastoral guidance to bless same-sex couples in church, which I hope will also remove the barriers to clergy entering into same-sex civil marriages themselves.

“Those are all significant steps forward and give us a strong platform for future developments on same-sex marriage.”

The Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Olivia Graham, who also supports gay marriage, said: “I am aware that some will be disappointed that we could not agree to pursue affirming same-sex marriages in the Church at this stage.

“But I am very glad we have agreed to commend prayers for God’s blessing on same-sex relationships. It is also right that we will be offering an apology for the damage and pain that has been caused to LGBTQI+ people.”

A third pro-gay marriage bishop, Bishop of Dorchester Gavin Collins, concurred, saying: “I’m pleased we have agreed as the College of Bishops that we will have provision to pray for and bless same-sex couples in the Church.

“Although I had personally wished the Church would go further, it is clear the majority were not ready to do so at this time.”

The bishops’ decision, which does not represent a formal change in doctrine, comes after they finalised a report into the church’s position on sexuality following five years of debate and consultation.

The report from the College of Bishops will be published on Friday morning alongside a press conference at 10.30am.

The synod will be asked to discuss the proposals in detail during its meeting from February 6 to 9, with the main debate on the proposals due to take place on February 8.

Clergy who oppose same-sex marriage have, however, criticised the decision, suggesting that the theological rift between conservative and liberal Anglicans on the issue could widen.

Rev Canon John Dunnett, chairman of the synod’s evangelical grouping, told the PA News Agency that he feared the changes were a “Trojan horse” for an eventual acceptance of gay weddings.

He said: “It seems to me that it is changing our understanding of sex and marriage even though the bishops are suggesting that it is not. You can argue whether it is right or wrong, but let’s not kid ourselves the proposals are for a real change.

“We recognise some people want change. We’re saying that we disagree theologically with them fundamentally, but in good heart why don’t we make some space and say ‘if you want to do your thing then it is up to you’.”

He added: “The bit of the Church that preaches the biblical view of all kind of things is not dying. We are the bit of the Church that has young people, we are the bit of the Church that is growing. The idea that the Church has to change its doctrine to win young people and to grow is not borne out by evidence.”

Gay Anglican clergy in favour of same-sex marriage have also spoken of their “disappointment” at the bishops’ decision.

Deacon Charlie Bell, assistant curate at St John the Divine in Kennington, south London, told the PA news agency gay Christians would still feel like “second rate” citizens in the church.

Revd Bell said: “There is a mixture of politics and principle in all of this and I think the bishops have chosen the safe way through which goes some way to resolving this issue but doesn’t go nearly far enough.

“They must recognise that for LGBTQ+ people, a lot of people will simply hear this as yet again, ‘you are second rate, you are second best, your relationships are not equivalent to people of the opposite sex’.”

