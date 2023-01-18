Taoiseach says some billionaires are all ‘fur coat and no knickers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taoiseach says some billionaires are all ‘fur coat and no knickers’

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 3:56 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 4:46 pm
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media as he attends a Christmas lunch held for Ukrainian women and children at Vicar Street, Dublin. Over 100 members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland gathered for a very special lunch hosted by Harry Crosbie at his Vicar St venue in conjunction with Irish Red Cross along with the representative group Ukrainian Action in Ireland. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media as he attends a Christmas lunch held for Ukrainian women and children at Vicar Street, Dublin. Over 100 members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland gathered for a very special lunch hosted by Harry Crosbie at his Vicar St venue in conjunction with Irish Red Cross along with the representative group Ukrainian Action in Ireland. Picture date: Sunday December 18, 2022.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has questioned a charity’s report on wealth inequality – saying some billionaires are all “fur coat and no knickers”.

The Fine Gael leader was responding to questions in the Dail from People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who raised concerns about Mr Varadkar attending the Davos summit and a report from Oxfam about wealth inequality.

Mr Boyd Barrett accused Mr Varadkar of “swanning around with some of the world’s richest people, some of the world’s most profitable and wealthy corporations” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

And he said the Oxfam report published on Monday revealed “the absolutely gross, grotesque and growing inequality that exists between the super rich in this country and across the world”.

Richard Boyd Barrett
Richard Boyd Barrett cited an Oxfam report, which revealed ‘grotesque’ inequality in Ireland and across the world (PA)

The richest 1% in Ireland hold 27% of the country’s wealth, the report said.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said it would be “remiss” of him not to attend the World Economic Forum this week, though he is only attending for a day and a half.

“There are so many politicians, so many world leaders, so many business leaders in the one place for two or three days that it’d be remiss not to be there,” he said.

“I’ll be able to do maybe 10 meetings, 15 meetings over the course of the next day and a half, which would otherwise take weeks to organise, and that’s the advantage of the meeting.

“I know there are some people that believe it’s part of some form of world government and we’re all going off there to make decisions on behalf of the elites that secretly run the world.

“I guarantee you, deputy, if that was the case I’d go for the whole thing.”

Mr Varadkar then defended Ireland’s approach to tax, arguing its income tax system is “regarded to be one of the most progressive in the world”. He also said Ireland has an inheritance tax of 33% compared to two-thirds of countries that do not have a tax on passing money on to descendants.

He raised concerns about the methodology of a recently published Oxfam report on poverty, asking if it was net wealth or gross wealth that was measured.

“Because we all know from past experience some people who are billionaires on paper, or appear to be billionaires, are actually fur coat and no knickers.

“They have a lot of money. They have a lot of assets on paper. They also have a lot of debts and liabilities and their actual net wealth is negative or small,” he said.

“It seems this report takes their gross wealth and that is somewhat inaccurate to me.

“And the second thing is they specifically refer to eight Irish billionaires.

“But when you look at the names of the eight Irish billionaires, most of them would be names that are familiar to you and me and most people in this house, most of them don’t live here, most of them don’t have their businesses based here and most of them don’t keep their assets here.

“Why do you think that is, deputy? It’s precisely because we have a tax regime that taxes wealth, much more so than other countries.

“How did Oxfam know how much people owe and what their debts are and what their assets are? So I would wonder about the accuracy of that and whether or not it is gross wealth or net wealth.”

He added: “But one thing you are right about: we have seen a major increase in corporate profits around the world and in Ireland in recent years.

“And as a consequence of that, we in Ireland have benefited from massive receipts in corporation profit tax from those companies on a per-head basis. We get more in corporation profit tax than almost any other country in Europe; I think only Luxembourg is maybe up there and one or two others.

“So our low-tax regime on corporations means that we take in billions more than other countries do and that is money we use to help people,” he said, adding that cost-of-living measures, such as the three energy credit and lump sum social welfare payments, were funded using these revenues.

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comments, Oxfam said: “We can confirm that all the wealth statistics in the report are based on net wealth (assets minus debt) and not gross wealth.

“This is made clear throughout the report and its methodology note available here, and for the statistics used in our Irish press release.

“The Taoiseach was correct in saying that existing capital taxes in Ireland are relatively high by international standards (though not at higher marginal rates aimed at the richest sectors of society).

“However, the question of taxing unrealised capital gains is discussed in detail in the report and this is now up for debate in countries around the world.”

