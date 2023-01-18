Murder accused who posed with knife ‘revels in violence’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Murder accused who posed with knife ‘revels in violence’, court hears

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 4:14 pm
Screenshot taken with permission from a Dorset Police video that was shown to the jury, showing the arrest of Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway sandwich shop in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of March 12 2022. Issue date: Thursday January 12, 2023.
Screenshot taken with permission from a Dorset Police video that was shown to the jury, showing the arrest of Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway sandwich shop in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of March 12 2022. Issue date: Thursday January 12, 2023.

A man accused of murder who shared pictures of himself posing with a knife on TikTok “revels in violence”, a court has heard.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, 21, stabbed Thomas Roberts twice in the early hours of March 12, 2022, in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Thomas Roberts was acting as the “peacemaker” after Abdulrahimzai entered into an argument with his friend James Medway, who wanted to take a scooter Abdulrahimzai had claimed for himself and left propped against the window of a Subway sandwich shop.

The trial at Salisbury Crown Court came to a close on Wednesday as closing speeches were delivered by both the prosecution and defence and judge Paul Dugdale issued legal directions to the jury.

Nic Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, said: “Twenty four seconds is all the time it took for Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai to confront, argue with and kill Thomas Roberts.

“We know he fought at school, we know he got into trouble – this is the clearest and most obvious evidence of somebody that revels in violence.

“It goes beyond that, because this is someone who carries a knife despite having been warned by his foster carer, the police, and social workers.

“He told many people he had an ongoing concern about people from back at home who would threaten him – he was concerned about the Taliban because of his experiences.

“But you know, on that night he wore an Afghan flag as a scarf. If he was so frightened of being visible to the Taliban why was he wearing a high visibility Afghan flag?

“You know from the pathologist that there were no defence wounds on Thomas Robert’s hands. He didn’t have a chance at defending himself.

“The only proper verdict in this case is guilty of murder.”

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai court case
Screenshot taken with permission from a Dorset Police video that was shown to the jury, showing Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, walking in Bournemouth (Dorset Police/PA)

Jo Martin KC, defending, said: “You need to ask yourself what he was planning on doing with the knife and the honest answer is that he planned to do nothing with the knife that night.

“He wasn’t going out looking for reasons to use it, it was about using it if he believed he needed to defend himself – and at most if he needed to he would get it out and show it.

“What Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai did was a fantastically reckless, out of control act and this young man just legged it and hoped he could get away with it.

“If it was James Medway who was becoming aggressive over the scooter and Lawangeen responded to that threat he perceived, when Thomas does turn up looking like he’s the peacemaker that’s not what Lawangeen sees.

“He sees another man coming into this argument, two on one. Thomas hit Lawangeen with his left hand, a left hook with an open hand, while Lawangeen says it was a slap and a punch.

“His paranoia and his belief he needed to defend himself kicked in.

“Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai has his issues, he is clearly a troubled young man, but it doesn’t mean that on that fateful night he wanted to or intended to kill or cause really serious bodily harm.

“If you find him not guilty your verdict won’t make him not guilty of killing Thomas, it won’t mean Thomas or James bear any blame for what happened, it will simply mean you can’t be sure that he’s guilty of the crime of murder.”

The trial continues and the jury is set to retire on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented