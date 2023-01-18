Personalised drug therapy hope for bile duct cancer patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Personalised drug therapy hope for bile duct cancer patients

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 10:03 pm
New personalised therapy for bile duct cancer extends patients’ lives (David Davies/PA)
New personalised therapy for bile duct cancer extends patients’ lives (David Davies/PA)

A drug treatment for bile duct cancer patients with a rare mutation has been shown to improve outlook and prolong life in clinical trials.

The phase II trial found that patients who were otherwise facing end-of-life care survived for up to two years when treated with futibatinib.

Futibatinib works by targeting a particular genetic alteration, called FGFR2 fusion, which is found in around 14% of bile duct cancers.

The researchers said their findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offer hope to patients with this rare and aggressive cancer, which usually has a poor survival rate.

Professor John Bridgewater, of UCL Cancer Institute and UCLH, who is the European lead in the trial and senior author on the paper, said: “These results turn treatment for this group of patients on its head.

“Instead of treating them with the blunderbuss that is chemotherapy, which attacks healthy cells alongside the cancer, we can offer a personalised treatment that just targets a specific alteration within the cancer.”

Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug after reviewing data from the FOENIX-CCA2 trial, which was sponsored by Japanese pharmaceutical company Taiho Oncology.

The drug is yet to be approved in the UK.

The international trial recruited 103 patients with bile duct cancer who had undergone at least one chemotherapy treatment, but whose cancer had become resistant.

When treated with futibatinib as an oral tablet, the tumours shrunk by 40%, compared to 25% with chemotherapy, the researchers said.

Patients on treatment survived for up to two years, even though they had advanced cancer and tried other treatments, the team added.

Prof Bridgewater said: “The benefits that patients saw in the trial were remarkable.

“It’s important that patients with bile duct cancer get their cancer tested to find out if they have this abnormality.”

There are currently other FGFR inhibitors already in clinical use, including one called pemigatinib, which has been approved for use in the UK by the National Institute for Care and Health Excellence (Nice).

But the researchers said these existing FGFR inhibitors are known to be susceptible to resistance within the cancer.

They added laboratory tests have shown this is less likely to be a problem with futibatinib.

Prof Bridgewater said: “The question these trials now need to answer is not whether patients should be getting this treatment, but when.

“Hopefully, this kind of genetically driven treatment will become the new normal for oncology.”

