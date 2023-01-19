Senior police officer fined and banned from road over drink-driving incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Senior police officer fined and banned from road over drink-driving incident

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:09 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:55 pm
Chief Superintendent Pat Foy has been handed a fine and driving disqualifiation after being convicted of driving offence (David Young/PA)
Chief Superintendent Pat Foy has been handed a fine and driving disqualifiation after being convicted of driving offence (David Young/PA)

A senior police officer in Northern Ireland has been handed a fine and driving disqualification following a drink-driving incident on Christmas Eve.

District Judge Rosemary Watters described a “big mistake” as she heard how Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy, who formerly headed the PSNI’s Professional Standards Division, took the decision while off duty to drive to a shop after two or three gins.

Ms Foy, 57, whose address was given as PSNI headquarters, appeared in person before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court in Co Antrim on Thursday morning.

She was charged with driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop at a damage-only accident and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on Saturday December 24, at about 4pm, police were made aware of a damage-only road traffic collision, where a car had collided with a traffic light.

Police also received a report about a car colliding with a parked car.

Officers observed the defendant walking from the vehicle to her home address where she failed an alcohol breath test and was arrested.

A lawyer for Ms Foy said she regrets finding herself before the court and apologised for the incident.

He said she had served the public with distinction for 34 years, but has been suspended as a result of her actions.

“On the day in question, Christmas Eve, she made the very foolish decision to drive a three-minute journey to the supermarket to buy some last minute provisions for Christmas Day,” he said.

“She can remember obviously certain aspects of the day, she had consumed perhaps two (or) three large gins, made the foolish decision to drive, she has little memory or recollection at all of the collision at the traffic signal, or much of returning home.

“She has since consulted with a psychologist.”

Judge Watters commented: “Of course, I think we all know that if you have too much to drink sometimes you don’t remember what happened.”

Ms Foy’s lawyer continued saying that there had “understandably been public interest” in the case, adding there has also been “a certain amount of unhelpful or unpleasant social media comment”.

“She realises that she erred on this day, there is no excuse that I can proffer on her behalf,” he said, adding that she had a clear record.

Judge Watters described the incident as a “big mistake”.

“I suppose people who drink and drive always make big mistakes, I will deal with this defendant in same way I would deal with anyone else,” she said.

Ms Foy received a fine of £250 and was disqualified for 18 months for the drink-driving offence.

She also received £50 fines and six month disqualifications for failing to stop and failing to report, and a fine of £100 and six-month disqualification for driving without due care and attention.

The driving bans will run concurrently with Ms Foy being banned from driving for 18 months, and then having to retake her driving test.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “The officer remains suspended. We have no further comment to make at this time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented