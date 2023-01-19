Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:19 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:44 pm
All Quiet On The Western Front (Reiner Bajo/Netflix/PA)
All Quiet On The Western Front (Reiner Bajo/Netflix/PA)

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack for this year’s Bafta film awards with 14 nominations.

The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it equals 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

In a statement, Berger, who also produced and co-wrote the movie, said: “We are speechless and overwhelmed. It’s an enormous honour to be acknowledged by the British Film Academy.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

“That the film has resonated with so many people is a testament to Erich Maria Remarque’s extraordinary book, written 100 years ago and yet, sadly, still relevant today.

“It was our north star. The novel’s powerful anti-war message unites us, no matter which country we live in.

“We are indebted to our incredible creative team — each person was an integral part of the whole and turned the film into what it is now. Thank you so much, Bafta. We are deeply humbled.”

Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with ten nominations each.

Bafta film awards: British acting nominations
(PA Graphics)

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

The Banshees Of Inisherin has also earned Irish actor Colin Farrell his first Bafta film nomination in the leading actor category, for his role in the black comedy-drama in which he stars alongside Brendan Gleeson.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

Dumbo European Premiere – London
Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA)

However, Farrell will face tough competition for the leading actor award as he is joined in the category by Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Butler, 31, told the PA news agency: “Thank you Bafta for this incredible honour for both myself and our film.

“The three-year journey to bring the one and only Elvis to life was the experience of a lifetime as an actor. It was a privilege to work alongside our amazing cast and crew each and every day.

“Thank you, Baz, for encouraging me to take risks and including me in your extraordinary vision for this film.”

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once,  Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

The nominations for quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once also include best director and best original screenplay.

Alongside Yeoh, other members of its star-studded cast have also received nominations, with Jamie Lee Curtis picking up one for supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor.

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once has received 10 nominations (Alamy/PA)

Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley starring Butler appears in nine categories and Tar, starring Blanchett as the fictional complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra, receives five nods.

Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale have all received four nominations respectively.

It was announced on Tuesday that Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie, who recently portrayed Whitney Houston in Sony’s musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Woman King’s Sheila Atim and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’s McCormack have all been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The category is the only one at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include Lashana Lynch, Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Alongside McCormack, four former Rising Star contenders are also nominated: Carey Mulligan, Eddie Redmayne, Barry Keoghan and Micheal Ward (who won the gong in 2020).

Elvis special screening – London
Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis starring Austin Butler appears in nine categories (Ian West/PA)

Jane Millichip, who took over the role as Bafta chief executive from Amanda Berry, said she is “very excited” for the upcoming ceremony.

This year the event will move to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

She told the PA news agency: “We’re evolving the television broadcast in that we have a studio within the Royal Festival Hall which will be anchored by presenter Alison Hammond and Richard E Grant will be our host in the ceremony.”

“We want an upbeat, warm ceremony that is celebratory. The purpose of setting up the Bafta studio within the Royal Festival Hall is to ensure also that we concentrate on the viewing public at home,” she added.

Bafta film awards: non-white acting nominations
(PA Graphics)

“We want to make sure that the television coverage is entertaining, representative of the ceremony and celebratory.”

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via a live broadcast from Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London.

The 2023 Baftas ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 19.

