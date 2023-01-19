Argos to close all stores in the Republic of Ireland with loss of 580 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Argos to close all stores in the Republic of Ireland with loss of 580 jobs

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:25 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:25 pm
Argos has announced the closure of 34 stores in the republic of Ireland (PA)
Argos has announced the closure of 34 stores in the republic of Ireland (PA)

Argos has announced plans to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland by this summer, a move that will see hundreds of jobs axed.

The company employs around 580 people in 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The hours worked by staff in Ireland equate to 330 full-time roles.

Argos said it arrived at the decision to leave Ireland following a long period of “careful consideration” and a “thorough review” of its business and operations in the country.

The company said it concluded the investment required to develop and modernise the Irish part of its business was “not viable”, and that the money would be better invested in other parts of its business.

Argos said it would consult with staff and the trade union Mandate, and offer an “enhanced redundancy package” that goes “well beyond” its statutory obligations.

It said a “small number” of staff not eligible for redundancy under Irish law were set to receive a “one-off goodwill payment”.

The company said it was also committed to a programme of wider support to staff over the coming months.

Andy McClelland, Argos Ireland operations manager, said: “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues.

“As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted.

“On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Argos said its UK operations were “performing well” and were unaffected by the announcement, insisting there would be no change to how it operates in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

The majority of Argos stores will remain open to customers in the Republic of Ireland until June 24.

The retailer will now begin the process of gradually winding down its Irish business and customers in Ireland will no longer be able to pay for orders via the Argos website or place orders via its home delivery service after March 22.
Orders placed up to this date will continue to be fulfilled and customers will still be able to reserve products online and pay for them in store until the point of business closure.

