Man arrested after police officer assaulted and taken to hospital

A man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer who collapsed and was taken to hospital after being struck while trying to detain his assailant.

According to a statement by the Metropolitan Police, a 32-year-old man confronted officers investigating reports of a disturbance in a building in High Road, Tottenham Hale, north London, at around 12.20pm on Thursday, and struck one of them before leaving the scene.

Officers chased after him and he was detained and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was then taken into custody at a north London police station where he assaulted two further police officers and made racist comments towards others.

Shortly after being struck, the police constable collapsed and received emergency first aid from his colleagues before he was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition receiving treatment.

Chief Inspector Karl Curran said: “Police officers go to work every day with the primary aim of protecting the public.

“Today, several officers have been injured by a man who had been acting aggressively towards members of the public.

“One of these officers remains in hospital. Our thoughts are we with him and his family, as well as his colleagues.

“I would like to praise the actions of the officers who quickly went to his assistance and provided him with first aid.”