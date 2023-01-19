Study shows how baboons effortlessly transition from walking on four legs to two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Study shows how baboons effortlessly transition from walking on four legs to two

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 11:03 pm
(PA)
Baboons are able to effortlessly transition from walking on four legs to two in less than a second without breaking their stride – despite being four-footed, scientists have found.

Researchers have uncovered the mechanism by which these primates can manoeuvre themselves into an upright posture without missing a step.

The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Journal of Experimental Biology, suggest that while the ability to walk upright on two legs – known as bipedalism – is one of humanity’s defining physical characteristics, it is not as challenging a feat as previously thought.

Study author Kris D’Aout, of the University of Liverpool, told the PA news agency: “I think that one of the big conclusions we have from all the work that we and other people have been doing is that being bipedal, at least to some extent, is probably not as hard as we used to think.

“A few decades ago, we thought that we are the only bipeds and therefore it is something really, really special.

“But this study in a non-biped, or a non-habitable biped, goes on to prove that it is actually quite feasible to be able to transition from all fours to two feet – you don’t have to slow down.”

For their study, the researchers filmed 10 olive baboons of varying ages, from infants to mature adults, including both males and females.

An olive baboon transitioning from walking on four legs to two
An olive baboon transitioning from walking on four legs to two at the primatology station of the CNRS, in France (Gilles Berillon/Francois Druelle/Journal of Experimental Biology)

The researchers used sounds, music, food, and mirrors to coax the baboons into walking upright so they could film the movements.

The team then analysed the videos, breaking the movement down to 15 body segments – including the head, body, arms and legs.

The researchers looked at individual frames to analyse how the entire body moved as each baboon manoeuvred into an upright posture in less than a second.

They found that these primates crouched their hindlimbs and sprinted them forward under the torso while taking two or three steps, lifting the body upright as they stood up to walk while maintaining the same speed moving forward.

Lead author Peter Aerts, from the University of Antwerp in Belgium, said: “These transitions looked very natural, not requiring any special attention or effort from the animal.”

The scientists then calculated the energy expended by the baboons transitioning from four to two legs.

They found that as the animals reared up, their energy consumption tripled – but the overall energy cost was still very little.

Mr D’Aout told PA: “This proves that the prerequisites to become a habitual bipedal is there in many animals, and that we humans have just exploited that niche over a few millions of years.

“We became really good at it and way more effective and efficient than other animals, but the innate ability to be bipedal is something that many animals, and all primates, have.”

