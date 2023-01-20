Judges order fresh inquest into death of 17-year-old fatally stabbed in village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fresh inquest is to be held into the death of teenager Yousef Makki, 17, who was stabbed to death in an upmarket Cheshire village.

High Court judges quashed the original inquest findings, in which a coroner ruled out both unlawful killing and accidental death as reasons for Yousef’s death on March 2 2019.

Yousef was stabbed by ex-public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, aged 17, at the time, who claimed self-defence and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter after a trial, three months after Yousef’s death.

Yousef’s family, from Burnage, Manchester, brought a judicial review in 2022 following the first inquest, challenging the coroner’s finding that there was an insufficiency of evidence on the “central issue” of whether the killing was unlawful.

On Friday Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Fordham handed down their ruling at the High Court in Manchester, quashing the conclusions of the first inquest and ordering a fresh inquest before a different coroner.