Police offer £50,000 reward for information in Kennie Carter murder

Greater Manchester Police is offering a £50,000 reward for information that will lead to a conviction for the murder of 16-year-old Kennie Carter.

Kennie was fatally stabbed in the chest on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford on January 22 of last year.

Since then 12 teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said in a statement. The teenagers have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force added.

A member of public with flowers on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said police have arrested all of the people that they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

“The thoughts of everyone in the investigation team remain with Kennie’s loved ones at this time,” she said.

“They have lived through one year without Kennie and are desperate for answers, and I hope you will think of them today.

“This is a long and meticulous investigation, through which we have spoken to over 100 people, reviewed over 100 hours of CCTV and carried out dozens of warrants.

“We have also arrested all of the people that we wanted to speak to in connection with this incident.”

She said that she believes police are close to “getting justice” for Kennie.

“I believe we are close to getting justice for Kennie and I am confident that there is someone out there who holds key information about this case who has not yet made themselves known to us,” she said.

“Please don’t assume that we already know the information you hold. What you know could be the last piece that we need.

“I understand you might be scared but I would like to stress that murder investigations are never closed. We will never stop seeking the truth and we will not stop until Kennie’s killer is safely behind bars.”

She appealed to the public to come forward and speak to the police.

“Please do the right thing – clear your conscience, come forwards and tell us what you know.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who have already come forwards and shared information.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on on 0161 856 9908 or 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.