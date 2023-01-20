Tim Peake stepping down from role as European astronaut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tim Peake stepping down from role as European astronaut

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:26 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:30 pm
Tim Peake (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tim Peake (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

British astronaut Major Tim Peake is retiring from his role as a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut.

Maj Peake will take on the role of an ambassador for the agency, with the aim of helping young people to pursue careers in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

He was selected as an ESA astronaut in May 2009 and became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) in December 2015.

He is also the second British citizen to fly to space after Helen Sharman, who travelled into space as part of Project Juno – a private British space programme.

The spaceman, who has been on sabbatical since October 2019, said: “I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional team of dedicated individuals during the past 13 years with the agency, which has been incredibly exciting and rewarding.

“By assuming the role of an ambassador for human spaceflight, I shall continue to support ESA and the UK Space Agency, with a focus on educational outreach, and I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

After training as an astronaut, the former British Army Air Corps helicopter pilot spent six months in space as part of the Principia mission.

It included a spacewalk to repair the space station’s power supply and participating in more than 250 scientific experiments.

He also broke world records by becoming the first man to complete a marathon in space, finishing in three hours, 35 minutes and 21 seconds.

During his time in space, Maj Peake engaged more than two million schoolchildren across Europe in over 30 projects.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, paid tribute, saying: “Tim Peake is an incredible ambassador for the UK space sector and has played a leading role over the past decade.

“Not only has he carried out important scientific work, during his historic Principia mission to the International Space Station and while on Earth, but he has inspired millions with his passion for space and the opportunities it offers.

“Tim has played a huge role in promoting Stem education and space careers, and has shone a light on the hundreds of roles involved in getting an astronaut into space, and across the wider space sector.”

The announcement comes after the ESA unveiled its new astronaut candidates last year, including three British citizens – Rosemary Coogan, John McFall and Meganne Christian.

Former Paralympian Mr McFall is taking part in a feasibility study to see if he can fly as a disabled astronaut, while Ms Coogan is due to begin training in April.

Ms Christian is the ESA’s reserve astronaut and could join the astronaut corps in the event of someone else dropping out.

ESA’s director general Josef Aschbacher said: “Tim has been a role model for kids, aspiring youngsters and young professionals alike, inspiring millions of them and at the same time being an excellent ambassador for the whole of ESA, its values and its ambition – I would like to thank Tim most sincerely and am looking forward to his continued involvement with the Agency.”

