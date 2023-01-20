Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.

The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.

All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND) to identify any intelligence or allegations that need further investigation. [Thread] — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) January 20, 2023

Forces are expected to have identified all cases for further investigation by September – with inquiries to be prioritised based on the threat and risk identified.

The NPCC said the final stage of the process will be to develop a new automated platform to carry out continuous national police database checks.

Mr Hewitt said: “The confidence of women and girls in the police has been damaged further by the horrific and abhorrent details revealed in the David Carrick case.

“They deserve better, and they deserve to have absolute trust in any officer they may deal with in their time of need.

“Words will not rebuild confidence, only action and the public seeing the results of that action.

“Checks of all officers and staff will ensure we are turning over every stone in our efforts to rid policing of abusers and corrupt individuals.

“I know the dedicated, professional majority in policing will support this action.

Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, has told all chief constables to act immediately (PA)

“Building on work by the NPCC over recent months, we have asked the Home Office to work with us to develop technology so forces can carry out regular automated checks, giving our professional standards teams another fast-time feed of intelligence, helping them to quickly spot and act on concerns.”

The Home Office also launched a review of the police disciplinary system to make sure officers who “are not fit to serve the public” and “fall short of the high standards expected of them” can be sacked.

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff who have previously been accused of domestic abuse or sexual offences are having their cases reviewed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously promised reforms to make sure rogue police officers have “no place to hide” following the abuse of power by serial sex offender Carrick.

He told MPs the police “must address the failings in this case, restore public confidence and ensure the safety of women and girls”.

Carrick, who was unmasked as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, was officially sacked by the Met on Tuesday.