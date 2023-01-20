Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 2:44 pm
David Nash had four remote consultations with doctors and nurses at a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period before he died on November 4, 2020 (Andrew Nash/PA)
David Nash had four remote consultations with doctors and nurses at a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period before he died on November 4, 2020 (Andrew Nash/PA)

The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.

Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.

On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of seeing him in person would have saved his life” and wanted to make sure “others don’t die as David did”.

The couple were speaking outside Wakefield Coroner’s Court after assistant coroner Abigail Combes ruled it was a “missed opportunity” when an advanced nurse practitioner failed to arrange a face-to-face appointment for the student when he complained of fever, neck stiffness and night-time headaches during a phone consultation on November 2, 2020.

Ms Combes said this meant the neurosurgery he underwent on what turned out to be a brain abscess was 10 hours later than it could have been.

The coroner said in her narrative conclusion: “On November 2, 2020 there was a missed opportunity to direct David to seek face-to-face care during his GP appointment that morning.

David Nash
David Nash had four remote consultations with doctors and nurses at a GP practice over a 19-day period before he died on November 4, 2020 (Andrew Nash/PA)

“Had he been directed to seek face-to-face or urgent care by the GP practice, it is more likely than not that he would have undergone neurosurgery approximately 10 hours earlier than he actually did which, at that time, it is more likely than not would have been successful.”

A week-long inquest heard how Mr Nash first contacted the practice on October 14, 2020 and told a GP over the phone about his concerns about lumps on his neck.

He rang again on October 23 and told an advanced nurse practitioner about his painful and hot right ear.

On October 28, he told a locum GP he had blood in his urine and he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

His fourth consultation was with another advanced nurse practitioner who diagnosed a flu-like viral infection on November 2.

The coroner heard his condition deteriorated on November 2 and he and his partner made five calls to NHS 111, which his parents have described as “shambolic”.

After the final NHS 111 call, Mr Nash was taken to St James’s Hospital in Leeds by ambulance and later transferred to Leeds General Infirmary for neurosurgery.

He died on November 4.

He had developed mastoiditis in his ear which caused an abscess on his brain, leading to his death, the inquest heard.

Anne and Andrew Nash
David Nash’s parents Anne and Andrew said they feel vindicated following the inquest (Richard McCarthy/PA)

The inquest was told Mr Nash fell while in a confused state but unsupervised in St James’s Hospital, but this did not contribute to his death.

Reading a statement outside court, his mother said: “As a family we have been devastated by David’s death. He was our wonderful son, brother and friend.”

She said the family have spent two years trying to “make sure others don’t die as David did”.

Mrs Nash said: “We are both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of seeing him in person would have saved his life.”

The coroner said a statement from Dr Neil Lawton, a partner at Burley Park Medical Centre, detailed the changes that have taken place at the surgery since the student’s death and apologised to the family.

Dr Lawton said that at the point in the pandemic when Mr Nash died, the surgery was seeing 10-20% of patients face-to-face, but this figure has now returned to 80% plus, which is higher than the national average.

He said that if Mr Nash called now with the same symptoms as he did on November 2, 2020, he would not even have been considered for remote consultation.

Mrs Nash said: “We are relieved that the organisations involved in David’s care have made changes to their policies and procedures following this inquest process.

“By shining a light on his case, as we have done, we will have helped to prevent future deaths from occurring and we have done David justice.”

Mr Nash was just starting the second year of a law degree at Leeds University when he died. He went to university after a number of years as a drummer in the Leeds music scene, touring Europe with his band Weirds, and recording an album.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
David Nash had four remote consultations with doctors and nurses at a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period before he died on November 4, 2020 (Andrew Nash/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented