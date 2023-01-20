Domestic abuse charity dumps rotten apples outside Scotland Yard in protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Domestic abuse charity dumps rotten apples outside Scotland Yard in protest

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:58 pm
Rotten apples placed outside New Scotland Yard as part of a protest (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rotten apples placed outside New Scotland Yard as part of a protest (Aaron Chown/PA)

A domestic abuse charity has dumped 1,071 rotten apples outside Scotland Yard in a protest against the Metropolitan Police’s record on rooting out sexual abuse.

Refuge said each apple represented a serving Met officer who is currently being – or has previously been – investigated for allegations of domestic abuse or violence against women.

Ruth Davison, the charity’s chief executive, said the force’s issues went deeper than just “one bad apple” after David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 sex offence charges and was sacked from the force this week.

She said: “This is a systemic problem across policing. How have these perpetrators of abuse been allowed to enter and remain in positions of power for so long?

Refuge chief executive Ruth Davison helps place 1,071 rotten apples outside New Scotland Yard, reflecting the number of Metropolitan Police officers who have been, or are currently, under investigation for allegations of domestic abuse or violence against women and girls
Refuge chief executive Ruth Davison helps place 1,071 rotten apples outside New Scotland Yard (Aaron Chown/PA)

“What happens next must change the culture of policing for good. A force which breeds violent misogyny is not a force which can even begin to protect women and girls.

“Unless radical change to the way the policing system works across the country happens immediately, then women and girls will remain unsafe, and they will not have the confidence to come forward and report the violent crimes committed against them.”

The Met is reviewing 1,633 historical cases ranging from alleged domestic abuse to sexual offences against 1,071 of its officers and staff to check whether the action taken was “sufficient”.

Carrick was officially sacked on Tuesday after admitting a litany of sexual offences dating back almost 20 years, including 24 counts of rape.

He had faced complaints about his behaviour before joining the force in 2001, then again as a probationer in 2002 and several times throughout his policing career until 2021.

Carrick was not suspended from duty until he was arrested in October 2021 but the Met continued to pay his salary until December last year when he admitted the majority of the charges against him.

Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to review the backgrounds of every one of their officers by the end of March.

Rotten apples outside New Scotland Yard
Rotten apples outside New Scotland Yard (Aaron Chown/PA)

Refuge runs the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, the gateway for specialist support across Britain.

This week it sent an open letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman demanding changes to the policing system to protect women and girls.

The charity says more than one in four women in England and Wales experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime, and two women a week are killed by a current or former partner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Rotten apples placed outside New Scotland Yard as part of a protest (Aaron Chown/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented