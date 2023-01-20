‘Polar Preet’ makes history for second time in 75-day trek across Antarctica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Polar Preet’ makes history for second time in 75-day trek across Antarctica

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 4:36 pm
Captain Preet Chandi MBE has broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history (Liam McBurney/PA)
Captain Preet Chandi MBE has broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history (Liam McBurney/PA)

An Army officer has made history for a second time after breaking another record during her second solo expedition to Antarctica.

Captain Preet Chandi MBE has broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history, according to Team Army, a body which funds military sports.

The previous record was 1,368km, reached by Germany’s Anja Blacha in 2019, according to a tweet put out by the group.

Capt Chandi, 33, has been dubbed “Polar Preet” and is now 67 days into a 1,100-mile trek across Antarctica, reaching the South Pole for a second time earlier this month as she skis for 13 to 15 hours a day.
.
On her website, where she posts audio blog updates and where followers can track her progress, an interactive map shows she has trekked more than 868 miles in 67 days after leaving the Hercules Inlet, all while pulling a sledge, something she prepared for by training in Greenland and Norway.

In her latest voice recording, which isn’t dated, she said: “It is very cold and windy, so I kept my breaks very short so I didn’t get too cold.

“Today I listened to a lot of voice notes which were sent to me before I left, and they’re amazing, it’s so nice to hear the voices of those closest to me.

“I have voice notes from my close family, from my mum, my two older brothers and my niece.

“I listened to childhood memories from my brothers, my mum telling me how excited she was about having a baby girl, and how the midwife commented that she has never seen an Asian woman so psyched about having a baby girl, and finally my niece, who said this is the most amazing thing she has seen anyone do in her entire life and it’s even more amazing because it’s you doing it.

“It’s so precious to hear, I have not yet located the Easter Bunny or the Tooth Fairy, but I still have a couple of days left.

“I love you all, and see you soon.”

Capt Chandi, from Derby, became the first woman of colour to embark on a solo expedition on the continent when she completed a 700-mile ski to the South Pole in January last year, a challenge she finished in 40 days, seven hours and three minutes – the third-fastest woman to complete the feat.

Landscape and mountains in antarctica (Alamy/PA)

According to the Derby Telegraph, Capt Chandi lost 10kg in that expedition and trained by pulling tyres in parks and along roads in the city.

On her current trip, she hopes to reach the Reedy Glacier within 75 days, while facing winds of up to 60mph on her journey totalling more than 1,100 miles.

According to the tracker on Friday, temperatures are as low as minus 25c, but it feels closer to minus 40.

She is completing the challenge while on a period of leave from her Army role, having joined the Army Reserves aged 19 and the Regular Army at 27.

She is now based at a military unit in Buckinghamshire as a physiotherapist at a Regional Rehabilitation Unit, helping injured soldiers with training and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has raised more than £10,000, half of which will go to an “adventure grant” for females conducting “unique challenges”, while the other will go towards Capt Chandi’s next expedition.

The Derby Telegraph also reported that prior to her second expedition, she received official patronage from the Princess of Wales, with the pair speaking on October 25, before Capt Chandi began her trip last November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented