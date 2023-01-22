What the papers say – January 22

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers carry the royals, a politician in trouble and a new way to drink tea.

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is fighting to save his job after it was reported he paid HMRC a seven-figure sum to end a dispute, according to The Observer and The Independent.

The Sun on Sunday reports the Duke of York will try to overturn his multi-million pound settlement against his sex accuser after she dropped another abuse case last year.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Andrew plotting sensational bid to overturn £3m settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffrehttps://t.co/xiEcgXgUSL pic.twitter.com/hOyo13Rtkj — The Sun (@TheSun) January 21, 2023

The Duke of Sussex’s former flight instructor has told the Sunday Mirror some of Harry’s cockpit heroics were dramatised for effect in his controversial memoir Spare.

The King, meanwhile, wants his coronation to lift and unite the nation “in tough times”, reports the Sunday Express, with The Sunday Telegraph saying the event will celebrate refugees and the NHS.

The Sunday People has been informed one of the victims of former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, who has admitted 49 criminal charges including 24 counts of rape, plans to sue his force for damages.

And Daily Star Sunday covers the revelation that younger generations are ditching sweets like biscuits to enjoy savoury snacks such as samosas with their mugs of tea.