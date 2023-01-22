Parents in appeal on one-year anniversary of 16-year-old son’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents in appeal on one-year anniversary of 16-year-old son’s murder

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 1:06 pm
Kennie Carter, 16, was murdered one year ago (family handout/PA)
Kennie Carter, 16, was murdered one year ago (family handout/PA)

The parents of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Greater Manchester have made a heartfelt plea for information on the one-year anniversary of his murder.

Kennie Carter was fatally stabbed in the chest on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford on January 22 last year.

His mother described how the death of a child “rips you apart”, and said her family have not been able to get any closure because no-one has been convicted for his killing.

Since Kennie’s death, 12 teenagers aged between 13 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police said.

The teenagers have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, the force added.

Speaking in a new video appeal released on the anniversary of his death, Kennie’s mother Joan Dixon described him as a “fun” son, while his father Glen Carter said he had been a “cheeky chappy”.

Ms Dixon said: “It’s just not the same without Kennie here, just can’t move on. It’s been really hard because obviously we’ve had Christmas. It’s hard, it’s a year, but it doesn’t feel like a year – it feels like it was only yesterday. It’s so raw still.

“He was fun. He was. He liked his PlayStation, he liked food. He liked to sleep a lot – a lot of sleep. But I always knew where he was if he was asleep.”

Mr Carter said: “(He was) a cheeky chappy lad – he always has been and he always was. A normal 16-year-old boy.”

Ms Dixon spoke of the additional difficulty of there being no closure, as she urged anyone with any shred of information to contact police.

She said: “We’re a year on and we’ve had no closure. There must be somebody out there with just even a small bit of information (that) may help. If you do have any information, please just do the right thing.

“You can imagine if it was your child how heart-breaking it would be not to have your son there every day. It rips you apart.

“So if anybody has just got the slightest bit of information, anything, even if you don’t think it’s anything, it might be a little missing piece that the police need. They need help and we need somebody to come forward and do the right thing for Kennie.

“He was a good lad, he deserves justice. He should still be here.”

On Friday, police announced they were offering a £50,000 reward for anyone who can provide key information that leads to a charge and conviction in the murder investigation.

Information can be shared with police by calling 0161 856 9908 or 101 quoting incident 2529, while footage or images from the night can be submitted to an online police portal.

