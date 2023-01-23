Ulster University seeks world-leading company for virtual production studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ulster University seeks world-leading company for virtual production studio

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:04 am
Belfast Harbour Studios (MCE Public Relations/PA)
Belfast Harbour Studios (MCE Public Relations/PA)

Ulster University is looking for a world-leading production company for its virtual production studio.

Studio Ulster, a collaboration between academia and industry, will see a commercial virtual production company with the scale and world-class ability appointed to develop, install and operate the commercial business operation located in Belfast Harbour Studios.

Virtual production has emerged as one of the most cutting-edge techniques, used in a string of recent hits including The Mandalorian Disney+ series and The Rings Of Power on Amazon Prime.

It allows filmmakers to shoot a movie using computer-aided production and visualisation filmmaking methods so that real-time computer graphics interact with real-life characters and is regarded as a game changer for the film, television, animation and games industries.

Studio Ulster is being developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

It is set to include an estimated value of £26 million in specialist equipment with five sound stages and a screening room, and is projected to be the most technologically advanced dedicated virtual production complex of its kind in the world.

The tender was released in December as part of a wider committed investment of more than £70 million associated with Studio Ulster made possible by the Belfast Region City Deal, Belfast Harbour, Ulster University and levelling up funds.

The company or consortium appointed through the process will kit out the specialist Belfast studios and be the commercial operator to support large-scale productions from around the world.

Declan Keeney, professor of screen technologies and innovation at Ulster University and Studio Ulster director of research, development and innovation, said it will secure Northern Ireland’s competitiveness in the screen industry.

“With this commercial opportunity we reach an exciting milestone in the development of Studio Ulster,” he said.

“The company or consortium that secures this contract will meet the demands of a fast-growing European market and be at the heart of screen production here in Northern Ireland, one of the best locations outside London in which to make film and television, animation, games and unique real-time projects.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, described Studio Ulster as a “bold and ambitious example of how working in partnership we can achieve sustainable growth for the economy in Northern Ireland”.

“At the core of the Department for the Economy’s 10X strategy is innovation and digital disruption, and through Studio Ulster, Ulster University and Belfast Harbour are presenting the opportunity to further strengthen Northern Ireland’s impressive offering to the global screen industry, and we welcome the latest project milestone,” he said.

Construction on the Studio Ulster site at Belfast Harbour began in September and the facility is expected to be fully operational for film production from early 2024.

The first stage pre-qualification questionnaire will close to interested parties on January 24 at 3pm.

Companies interested in responding to this tender can visit

https://e-sourcingni.bravosolution.co.uk/web/login.shtml

.

