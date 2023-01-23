Police investigating Aldershot death rule out suspicious circumstances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating the death of a man who they had believed may have been murdered have now ruled out any suspicious circumstances.

Five men, aged 17 to 36, had been arrested as part of a police investigation into the death of Kiran Pun, 36, whose body was found in shrubbery in Brickfields Country Park, Aldershot, on January 15.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it has now determined that his death was not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The arrested men have been released and no further action will be taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Edwards, head of the major crime department at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Our thoughts are with Kiran’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our team have worked tirelessly to try and piece together Kiran’s movements, locate him and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.

“As part of our inquiries, we did make arrests on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place.

“I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information throughout our inquiries.”

Mr Pun, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen getting off the number one bus at Aldershot railway station in Hampshire, after travelling there from Farnborough at 7.30pm on December 1.

His family have been informed of the updated situation and are being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, district commander for Hart and Rushmoor, added: “I know Kiran’s disappearance has been of considerable concern and my thoughts are with his family, friends and the community at this time.

“I want to extend my thanks to all who have shared information with us throughout our investigation to help us piece together Kiran’s movements and support us as we worked to locate him.

“All information submitted to us has been reviewed and shared with my local teams, and enables us to build up a picture of what is happening in the community and informs our patrol and policing plans for the district.”