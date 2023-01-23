Passengers face ‘crisis’ on railways as cancellations hit new high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Passengers face ‘crisis’ on railways as cancellations hit new high

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:18 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 12:58 pm
Train reliability across Britain has reached the worst level on record, with Avanti West Coast cancelling the equivalent of around one in five services (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Train reliability across Britain has reached the worst level on record, with Avanti West Coast cancelling the equivalent of around one in five services (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Train reliability across Britain reached the worst level on record in recent weeks, with Avanti West Coast cancelling the equivalent of about one in five services.

Analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data by the PA news agency found the cancellations score for all operators during the four weeks to January 7 was 8.0%.

That was double the proportion from the previous four weeks, and represents the poorest reliability in records dating back to April 2014.

Avanti West Coast’s latest cancellations score was 18.9%, which was one of the highest ever recorded for any operator.

A graphic showing rail cancellation figures
PA

The Department for Transport (DfT) responded to the figures by saying it is working with train companies to ensure there is “swift recruitment and training of new drivers” but Labour claimed services are “in crisis”.

Cancellations scores reflect the percentage of services that are either fully or part-cancelled, with part-cancellations counted as half a full cancellation.

The impact felt by passengers is even worse, as the statistics do not include services removed from timetables as late as 10pm on the previous night.

This controversial process known as p-coding – which last week the ORR ordered operators to stop using when they axe services due to not having enough staff or trains in the right locations – is what happens ahead of strike days.

But a rail industry source noted that the latest reliability figures cover a period when operators were badly affected by an overtime ban introduced as part of industrial action, and stated that there are difficulties resuming services on the day after strikes.

Avanti West Coast runs trains on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Glasgow Central with branches to Birmingham, North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The operator – a joint venture between FirstGroup (70%) and Italian state operator Trenitalia (30%) – was given until April 1 by the DfT to improve its services when it was awarded a short-term contract extension in October 2022.

It slashed its timetable in August last year to cut short-notice cancellations after a sharp decline in the number of drivers voluntarily working on rest days for extra pay, amid industrial relations disputes across Britain’s railways.

There was a huge uplift in planned services when a new timetable was introduced on December 11, but this was followed by poor reliability.

Southeastern, whose services were taken over by the DfT in October 2021, had the second worst cancellations score for the four weeks to January 7 with 12.2%, which was its most on record.

It was followed by Govia Thameslink Railway, which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, and TransPennine Express, which both had a score of 11.9%.

A DfT spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with train operators to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and long-term solutions are put in place, including the swift recruitment and training of new drivers.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said: “Thirteen years of Conservative failure has left the country with second-rate infrastructure and rail services in crisis.

“Ministers continue to hand over millions in taxpayer-funded performance bonuses to failing operators.

“The Conservative answer to the chaos on the railways is more of the same failed status quo.

“The next Labour Government will end this farce, put passengers back at the heart of our rail network and invest in infrastructure fit for the century ahead.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesman said: “We know that our customers have not been getting the service they deserve and we’re sorry for that.

“Our new timetable, introduced in December, greatly increased the number of services we’re running and customers are seeing the benefits of that, with more seats and more frequent services.

“Performance is steadily improving and we’re running far more services than we were in the autumn.”

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said the coronavirus pandemic has had a long-term impact on services by reducing staff training in 2020 and 2021 and increasing absence rates.

He went on: “Regrettably, these absences often lead to last-minute cancellations but train operators across the industry have been working tirelessly to recruit and train new staff to improve resilience.

“Obviously, the current national dispute involving three rail unions has also caused severe disruption to services both on strikes days and on the days either side of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Major search operation stood down after offshore worker falls overboard in North Sea
2
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
3
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
4
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Aberdeen Arts Centre wheelchair users currently face problems getting into the venue.
Changes to end wheelchair ‘discrimination’ at Aberdeen Arts Centre, MND-friendly Alford holiday home and…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
7
Rosehill Court incident
Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign…
8
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
9
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
10
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Gardner from Inverness has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Six Nations at 'the highest level ever' but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete…
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
BrewDog boss James Watt blasts rising costs, train strikes and booze marketing ban plan
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Sarah Rankin from Kinross, who was born in Inverness is appearing on MasterChef 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Rankin - MasterChef 2022. London. Supplied by Shine TV/BBC Date; Unknown
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin to host live cooking demonstrations in Inverness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Captain Robert Barclay Allardice of Ury, Stonehaven The Celebrated Pedestrian of the early 19th century Picture shows; Captain Robert Barclay Allardice. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock/Creative Commons Date; Unknown
Robert Barclay Allardice: Celebrated Pedestrian of Stonehaven walked 1,000 miles over 1,000 hours for…
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an 'excellent' display as woeful finishing…
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
England coach Steve Borthwick lauds 'best Scotland team in generations' ahead of Six Nations…
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop

Editor's Picks

Most Commented