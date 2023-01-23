Julian Sands’ family thanks authorities for ‘heroic’ efforts as search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julian Sands’ family thanks authorities for ‘heroic’ efforts as search continues

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 9:42 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:34 pm
Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)
Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)

The family of Julian Sands has praised the “heroic” efforts of Californian authorities conducting the search for the missing British actor.

A statement shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office thanked various organisations involved in efforts to find the actor, as search operations entered their 11th day.

Sands was first reported missing on January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains in southern California.

In the statement, his family said they were “deeply touched” by the support they had received in the days since his disappearance.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

The statement went on to list various organisations involved in the search, which included local and out-of-county forces, as well as specialised canine and cave teams.

In a message sharing the statement, the sheriff’s department added: “As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination & selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search.

“We will continue to utilize the resources available to us.”

On Monday a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told the PA news agency that conditions were still too dangerous for ground crews to operate, and that searches would be conducted by helicopter only.

They said infrared devices have been used but there was no sign of Sands.

The department said it has also begun searching for a second missing hiker in the same area, though the two incidents are separate.

It comes after federal agencies joined efforts to find Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the actor’s location.

It was previously revealed that pings from Sands’ phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area of Baldy Bowl on the day he was reported missing.

The department also told PA previously that there was still “no hard deadline” and “no date set” for calling off efforts – and the incident is still being classified as a search and rescue operation.

Last week it had urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings”, saying its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area within four weeks.

Sands was born in Yorkshire and moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

His breakout role came as the free-spirited George in the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He later made the move to the horror genre, featuring in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia, as well as parts on television.

More recently he played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987 Sands was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor Sarah Sands, with whom he has a son. He also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

