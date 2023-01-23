What is a cold weather payment and how can I get one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is a cold weather payment and how can I get one?

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 10:54 pm
The UK’s freezing weather means some households are eligible for cold weather payments (Graham Hunt/Alamy/PA)
The UK's freezing weather means some households are eligible for cold weather payments (Graham Hunt/Alamy/PA)

The UK’s freezing weather means some households are eligible for cold weather payments.

But what are they and who can receive one?

Here the PA news agency answers key questions about them.

– What is a cold weather payment?

Cold weather payments are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, in England and Wales to help them pay for heating when the temperature dips below freezing.

– Who can get one?

It goes to those living in an area where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.

Household Energy Saving stock
Those eligible do not need to apply; it will be paid automatically (PA)

– What areas have been triggered?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says they have most recently been triggered across parts of north-east England, Cumbria, west Wales and Oxfordshire.

– How can I check if my area is eligible?

People can visit coldweatherpayments.dwp.gov.uk online to check.

– Who is eligible?

You may get cold weather payments if you’re receiving:

– Pension credit

– Income support

– Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

– Income-related employment and support allowance

– Universal credit

– Support for mortgage interest

– How much can you get?

People get £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31.

– How can you get one?

Those eligible do not need to apply; it will be paid automatically.

– When do you get paid?

The bank top-up will be in eligible people’s bank accounts within 14 days of the trigger.

– Does this affect my benefits?

Cold weather payments do not affect other benefits.

– What if I am in hospital?

Those in hospital should tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus as this could affect their payment.

– What if I live in Scotland?

Scots cannot get the payment.

In Scotland, people on benefits or low incomes may qualify for an annual £50 winter heating payment, though this is made irrespective of cold temperatures.

– What if I do not receive my payment?

People are advised to tell the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus.

Those getting universal credit should sign in to their account and add a note to the journal.

Winter weather Dec 9th 2022
It comes amid an ice cold snap in the UK (PA)

– How do I challenge a cold weather payment decision?

According to charity Turn2us, the DWP’s decision on a person’s payment claim can be challenged.

If the decision remains, they can appeal to an independent tribunal.

It says the time limits are strict, with a one-month window to dispute a decision.

– What other payments can I get?

If a person was born before September 26 1956 and are eligible, they could get between £250-600 to help pay their heating bills.

There is also the warm home discount scheme, in which a person gets £150 off their electricity bill for winter 2022 to 2023.

– What has the DWP said?

A spokesman said: “These additional payments provide support every year to help people experiencing the coldest weather.

“Cold weather payments can be triggered right through to the end of March, giving people facing disproportionately cold weather that extra reassurance over the chillier months.”

