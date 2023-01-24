Businessman who paid for Paschal Donohoe posters resigns from two boards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Businessman who paid for Paschal Donohoe posters resigns from two boards

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 10:21 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 1:24 pm
The businessman who paid for minister Paschal Donohoe's 2016 election posters has resigned from two boards after revelations he also paid for postering in 2020 (PA)
The businessman who paid for minister Paschal Donohoe’s 2016 election posters has resigned from two boards after revelations he also paid for postering in 2020 (PA)

The businessman who paid for minister Paschal Donohoe’s 2016 election posters has resigned from two boards after revelations he also paid for postering in 2020.

Michael Stone is quitting as voluntary chairman of the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board and as a board member of the Land Development Agency.

In his first statement since the issue arose, Mr Stone said he did not know payments for the 2016 general election posters needed to be accounted for in Mr Donohoe’s electoral expenses.

“I understand and fully accept that his team believed the support I provided to be voluntary,” he said.

Mr Stone also said he “mistakenly believed” he had not paid for help putting up posters as part of the most recent general election.

“In December 2022, Paschal asked me whether I had provided such help with the 2020 election. I mistakenly believed that I had not and told him so. On Wednesday January 18 2023, I again confirmed to him my mistaken recollection.”

Mr Donohoe gave a short statement to the Dail on January 18 over the election expenses issue, apologising and saying he wanted to be “fully transparent”.

He said he was not aware before a full review in December, following a recent complaint to ethics watchdog Sipo, that the workers had been paid in 2016 in a “personal payment” by Mr Stone.

He also admitted that he should have amended his election expenses in 2017 after he became aware that a corporate van had been used to hang the posters up, which he has estimated to be worth 140 euro.

Mr Stone said on Tuesday: “When I heard later that day that the 2020 election had been raised in the Dail, I had the matter rechecked and discovered that my recollection was wrong and that, in fact, similar assistance had been given with postering in the 2020 election.

“I immediately contacted Paschal and told him so and apologised for my mistake.”

He said six people were paid across five dates before and after polling day at a cost of 972 euro, while the cost of using commercial vans was 434.20 euro.

Paschal Donohoe
Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has apologised over the issue (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

“The help given in 2020 was arranged through a member of the Fine Gael team in Dublin Central and I had not discussed it with Paschal at that time,” Mr Stone said in a statement.

“I deeply regret any embarrassment that I have caused Paschal for my mistaken recollection in relation to 2020 and for what I thought was modest help for a hardworking, honest politician.

“In recent days my roles as chairperson of the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board and board member of the Land Development Agency have been raised in commentary.

“The work of both bodies is very important and I do not wish this unrelated controversy to be a distraction in any way from their work.

“For that reason, I have very regretfully decided to step down from both bodies on which I have served pro bono and without fees or expenses for a number of years.

“I want to thank my colleagues in both bodies for their friendship shown to me and for the important public service they continue to perform.”

Mr Stone was appointed by government to the North East Inner City Programme Implementation Board in June 2017, and to the board of the State-sponsored Land Development Agency (LDA) in January 2019.

The LDA said in a statement that Mr Stone’s “experience and expertise was a critical factor in the LDA becoming a major driver of public housing delivery for the State”.

“The agency thanks Michael for his significant contribution of time, energy and commitment to our mission.”

It is understood Mr Stone has waived his remuneration fee since joining the board of the LDA and did not claim expenses.

Mr Donohoe also revealed last week that he sold Mr Stone five superdraw tickets worth 334 euro in 2020, and 22 tickets worth 1,382 euro in 2021 as part of a fundraiser for Fine Gael.

Mr Donohoe is due to make a statement to TDs on Tuesday afternoon, after saying last Thursday he would make another statement to the Dail at the “earliest opportunity” so the information he provides is as “accurate as possible”.

