FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 11:34 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 1:34 pm
Mark Wallinger (second right) and artist Es Devlin (centre) help children with their drawings during the launch of the Wild Escape project at London’s Natural History Museum (James Manning/PA)
Mark Wallinger (second right) and artist Es Devlin (centre) help children with their drawings during the launch of the Wild Escape project at London’s Natural History Museum (James Manning/PA)

British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has said she wanted to create artwork for The Wild Escape project to inspire children to have a “genuine connection” with nature as was instilled in her when she was growing up.

Hundreds of museums across the UK have joined forces in the largest ever art collaboration to motivate children to “respond creatively” to the threat to the natural environment.

The youngsters will be encouraged to create wildlife artworks which will be brought to life in a huge-scale immersive display to be unveiled on Earth Day 2023, the Art Fund said.

The Wild Escape campaign
Children and artists at the Natural History Museum, in London, during the launch of The Wild Escape (James Manning/PA)

Leading artists have created artworks to inspire children to take part, including 35-year-old Twigs, who created a piece inspired by Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus and Shibata Zeshin’s Two-Fold Screen.

She told the PA news agency: “The whole point of this is to inspire children to come to museums and be inspired by nature, and then, when they grow up, they’ll have a genuine connection that can essentially save our planet.

“I know that, when I was young, there were certain things that my parents took me to, even craft fairs.

“I remember my mum used to do this amazing project every time the season would turn. We’d make a collage of summer things or spring things or autumn things or winter things and find orange leaves and acorns and stick them all down and it would be a collage, it would be on the kitchen table maybe for two or three weeks.

“We’d completely cover it and it helped me learn about acorns and conkers and leaves and the different seasons, and I guess this could be a version of that for a child or hopefully many children across the UK.”

FKA Twigs’ art creation titled A Self-Portrait In Venus Through A Two-Fold Screen for The Wild Escape project (Art Fund/PA)

The Wild Escape project aims to inspire children across the country to visit museums and learn about the biodiversity crisis in the UK, which is one of the “defining challenges of our lives”, Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said.

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, said she is “very inspired” by the world around her.

“I love things that feel authentic and I love things that feel organic and wild, I consider myself a wild woman and a wild artist,” she told PA.

Speaking about her artwork, she said: “It’s sort of a personal self-portrait to do with the world and fertility and eternity and questioning my legacy and whether I’ll have children and all of these things, and I’ve used the animals and the creatures to represent how I’m feeling.

“The courage of a tiger, and the snake is fertility and rebirth, and then the beetle is eternity. It’s kind of an expression of where I’m at, but really dialling into the animals and nature around me to help get those feelings across.”

The Wild Escape campaign
FKA Twigs, Mark Wallinger and artist Es Devlin help children with drawings at the Natural History Museum in London (James Manning/PA)

Twigs agreed that the power of art can 100% inspire the next generation.

She told PA: “I think that humans have a need to create and I think that’s what we all should be doing. We are all artists inside and it helps us get our feelings out and our emotions out and, when we connect to that, I think that humans are divine.

“When we’re not connected to creating and expressing work we can be mean and self-centred and quite ugly. But when we’re pouring our hearts out, that’s when we’re the most divine, I think.”

Other artists producing artworks include Heather Phillipson, who created the Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture in Trafalgar Square, artist-turned-stage designer for the stars Es Devlin, and Turner Prize winner Mark Wallinger.

The Wild Escape campaign
Children create drawings during the launch of The Wild Escape project at London’s Natural History Museum (James Manning/PA)

Devlin, who helped designed the set for singer Adele’s Griffith Observatory performance and the Superbowl halftime show last year, said the project is an “urgent response to an emergency”.

The 51-year-old told PA: “The extent of the emergency cannot be overstated. This is not something nice and pretty and something we want to do because it’s nice – this is an emergency and we all have to get involved.”

Over four months Devlin drew the most endangered of the 15,000 species that live in London to “learn them” and decided to draw the Phoenix Fly for her artwork.

She said: “There are 15,000 species of Londoners, only one of them is human, that just puts us in context. Every time you learn the name for an animal, you make space for it.

The Wild Escape campaign
Artist Es Devlin said The Wild Escape project is an ‘urgent response to an emergency’ (James Manning/PA)

“My son who is 12 and my daughter who’s 15, they could recite you infinite numbers of names of characters from their computer games or of footballers from their teams or of make-up products, they have this capacity to learn the names of everything.

“Let’s just make sure they’re learning the names of their fellow London species or their fellow global species – we are just one of many.

“That’s why I’m looking for something completely radical, which is a redefinition, a shift of focus, a shift of perspective, a redefinition of nature being inside us.”

Meanwhile, Wallinger, who won the prestigious Turner Prize in 2007, said his piece was inspired by John Keats’ poem Ode To A Nightingale.

The Wild Escape campaign
Mark Wallinger said his piece was inspired by Ode To A Nightingale by John Keats (James Manning/PA)

He told PA: “Nightingales have now lost 93% of their numbers since the ’60s and are in danger on these shores. The idea that this small bird that inspired one of the greatest works in English literature (is threatened) is kind of devastating.

“So I’ve redacted 93% of the poem just to leave the final four-and-a-half lines where the nightingale disappears.”

The 63-year-old added that The Wild Escape project, which was launched on Tuesday at the Natural History Museum in London, is “utterly crucial”.

“I used to haunt this place as a child,” he said.

“I was very keen on drawing, and I was very keen on nature and those are the two greatest loves and passions of my life, and they grew out of visiting museums like this and the other national galleries and enriched my life.”

Artists Rana Begum, Mollie Ray and Yinka Shonibare, as well as Tai Shani, Clare Twomey and Angela Palmer, have also created works for the project.

Wild Isles
Sir David Attenborough will present ‘extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles’ across Britain in a new series for the BBC (BBC/Silverback Films/Alex Board/PA)

Inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s forthcoming series Wild Isles on BBC One, the project is led by the Art Fund and supported by Arts Council England (ACE), in partnership with BBC Bitesize, the WWF, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the National Trust and English Heritage.

Emmie Kell, director for museums and cultural property at ACE, confirmed on Tuesday that the organisation has given £890,000 to The Wild Escape – one of the “largest awards” it has made to a museum project.

– The Wild Escape is open to every primary school-age child to take part from now until July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives
2
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin set for crisis talks with players – after Dave…
3
3
The staff at Karen's Diner can't wait to insult the people of Aberdeen. Image: Karen's Diner On Tour
Here’s how to get tickets for Karen’s Diner as Aberdeen pop-up dates and location…
4
Gail Fraser stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson.
Woman avoids prison sentence after sexual assault on disabled man and his partner
5
Lewis Capaldi thrilled his fans when he took to the stage of his sold out gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen. All images: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Gallery: Lewis Capaldi was Someone You Loved at Aberdeen’s P&J Live
6
Jean Donald of Portsoy's John Donald and Son bakery, a weel kent face for almost 70 years.
’70 years of fruit loaves and friendships’: Portsoy mourns baker Jean Donald, 84
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Darvel disaster shows Aberdeen must start work to make next season a…
8
Martin Greig and Marc Langford say the residents do not want the mast in their area. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
‘You must be joking!’ West End community in Aberdeen fears towering 55ft phone mast…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Nairn funding bids Picture shows; NICE funding bid visual. Nairn. Supplied by Highland Council report Date; Unknown
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters at Woodhill House.
Aberdeenshire schools closed by teacher strikes
SEASON 2002/2003 ABERDEEN Patrizio Billio in action
Ex-Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
Rosebank Primary inspection gives poor review of school
Nairn primary needs improvement, inspectors say
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
Squash: Greg Lobban relishing Commonwealth Games night in Aberdeen after success of Inverness homecoming
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Millwall FC grew from a team started by workers at JT Morton's cannery in Millwall. JT Morton grew his business from Clayhills in Aberdeen Picture shows; Millwall FC . n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC
Sean Lawrie. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Sean Lawrie targets Tartan Pro Tour win in 2023; Laura Beveridge looks to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented