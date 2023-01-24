RAF worker in court charged with 16 sex offences against underage girls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Royal Air Force worker has appeared in court charged with 16 sex offences against underage girls.

Glenn Poyner, of RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court charged with 10 counts of rape of underage girls, two of assault by penetration, two of taking indecent images, one of sexual assault and another of making an indecent image.

Appearing in a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, the 34-year-old was told he would not have to enter any pleas at the 15-minute hearing on Tuesday.

His representative, Kate Cooper, said has been “signed off” work but still lives on the air base, near Wallingford in South Oxfordshire. She did not specify his exact role.

The charges span multiple years and locations and involve more than one victim, whose identities are protected by law.

Granting Poyner conditional bail, District Judge Kevin Grego ordered him to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 21 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Explaining the conditions, he said: “You are not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 16 other than inadvertent contact in the course of daily life.”

He added: “There will be an electronically monitored curfew at the address that you have given. You are to be indoors from 9pm each evening until 5am each morning so we know where you are living and sleeping.

“You are to have no contact with any prosecution witnesses, direct or indirect, to include but not limited to contact by phone, email or social media.”