Triple killer asylum seeker jailed for life for Subway takeaway shop murder

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 1:58 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 2:23 pm
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai murdered Thomas Roberts following an argument over a scooter, outside a Subway sandwich shop in Bournemouth, Dorset (Dorset Police/PA)
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai murdered Thomas Roberts following an argument over a scooter, outside a Subway sandwich shop in Bournemouth, Dorset (Dorset Police/PA)

An Afghan asylum seeker and convicted triple killer has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years after murdering an aspiring Royal Marine outside a Subway takeaway shop.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was on the run from murder charges in Serbia when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to dupe officials into believing he was 14 – up to six years younger than his actual age.

According to reports, police were warned seven times that Abdulrahimzai had been carrying a knife before he went on to stab 21-year-old Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March last year.

The fugitive killer was also put in foster care on his arrival in the UK despite being convicted in his absence of murdering two people with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Serbia.

The Home Office said it will investigate the “red flags missed” and look at the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The court previously heard that the killer had believed he was the younger age because that was what he had been told by an uncle while in Afghanistan.

Sentencing Abdulrahimzai, Judge Paul Dugdale told the defendant: “I sentence on the basis that Mr Abdulrahimzai was at all times the aggressor that night and by his behaviour created a situation that led to Thomas Roberts’ death.

“Over and above that, he was looking for trouble.”

Turning to Abdulrahimzai, the judge continued: “You started the conflict, and throughout you were the threatening aggressor.

“In seconds you took the life of a thoroughly decent man with a bright future who was loved greatly by so many people.

“Your momentary act of extreme, senseless violence has left a family with a tragic loss that they will feel for the rest of their lives.”

During the trial in Salisbury, the defendant, who had a “fascination with knives”, admitted stabbing Mr Roberts, who died of his injuries.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai court case
Screenshot from a Dorset Police video showing Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai in Bournemouth (Dorset Police/PA)

The court was told Mr Roberts was acting as the “peacemaker” in the early hours of March 12 2022, after his friend James Medway got into an argument with Abdulrahimzai over an e-scooter Abdulrahimzai had claimed for himself and left propped against the window of the Subway sandwich shop in Old Christchurch Road.

The confrontation, which lasted only 24 seconds, saw Mr Roberts slap Abdulrahimzai in the face.

Abdulrahimzai then revealed the knife he had hidden between the two pairs of trousers he was wearing and stabbed Mr Roberts twice before running away into nearby woodland.

He had previously been seen carrying a knife by his foster parent, who had warned him not to, and had also been warned by police and social workers of the dangers of carrying a knife.

Abdulrahimzai also shared pictures of himself posing with a knife about 10in long on TikTok in the months leading up to the incident.

He had been refused asylum in Norway in December 2019 but eventually arrived in Poole, Dorset in the same month.

Before the judge passed sentence, victim impact statement were read to the court from Mr Roberts’ mother, father, stepfather and partner.

His father, Philip Roberts, was the only one of the four to read his statements to the court himself, saying: “Tommy was my only son, I always wanted a son to carry on the family line but now he has been taken away from me, leaving a terrible void.

“I miss him every day, every hour, every minute. Now I ask justice is served.”

Mr Roberts’ mother, Dolores Wallace, submitted a victim impact statement which said she was the “proudest mummy in the world”.

The statement, read to the court on her behalf, said: “He was a perfect baby boy who brought us such joy.

“My heart bleeds, broken-hearted, knowing you are not here any more.

“Since you were born until the day of your death, I will never forget you.

“I’m the proudest mummy in the world. It is just unbelievable that you are gone forever.”

His partner, Gemma Walker, told the court she has been in an “endless cycle of disbelief” since the aspiring Royal Marine was killed.

Her victim impact statement said: “Now there’s nothing but complete and utter sorrow with no reason to keep going.

“The opportunity to have children with the man I love has gone.

“My world, my life and my hopes have been ripped away. I can’t look at photos without sobbing.

“I’m not the same, I will never be the same, I will never live like I did. I’m trapped in an endless cycle of disbelief.”

