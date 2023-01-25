Healthy diet, playing games and social visits ‘may help stave off dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Healthy diet, playing games and social visits ‘may help stave off dementia’

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 11:32 pm
A diet rich in healthy foods can cut the risk of dementia, research suggests (David Davies/PA)
A diet rich in healthy foods can cut the risk of dementia, research suggests (David Davies/PA)

A healthy diet, combined with visits to friends and family and activities such as reading or playing cards, may help cut the risk of dementia, research suggests.

Experts said combining healthy habits boosts the chances of staving off conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

They created a chart of six beneficial behaviours, with a healthy diet deemed as eating at least seven out of 12 food groups (fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, dairy, salt, oil, eggs, cereals, legumes, nuts and tea).

Taking part in writing, reading, playing cards or other games at least twice a week is another area of healthy behaviour.

Other areas are drinking no alcohol, exercising for more than 150 minutes a week at moderate intensity or more than 75 at vigorous intensity, and never having smoked or being an ex-smoker.

Social contact at least twice a week was the sixth healthy behaviour, such as visiting loved ones, attending meetings or going to parties.

Researchers analysed data from 29,000 adults aged at least 60 (average age 72) with normal cognitive function who were part of the China Cognition and Aging Study.

At the start of the study in 2009, memory function was measured using tests and people were checked for the APOE gene – the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease.

Follow-up assessments were then carried out over the next 10 years.

The people in the study were analysed according to how many healthy behaviours they had, with those with four to six healthy behaviours being put in the most favourable group.

After accounting for a range of factors likely to affect the results, the researchers found that each individual healthy behaviour was associated with a slower-than-average decline in memory over 10 years.

A healthy diet had the strongest effect on slowing memory decline, followed by cognitive activity (writing, reading, playing games) and then physical exercise.

People with the APOE gene who had healthy lives on the whole also experienced a slower rate of memory decline than those with APOE who were the least healthy.

Overall, people with the healthiest (four to six healthy behaviours) or even average healthy lifestyles (two to three healthy behaviours) were almost 90% and almost 30% less likely to develop dementia or mild cognitive impairment relative to those who were the least healthy.

Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the team said more research is needed but concluded that “a healthy lifestyle is associated with slower memory decline, even in the presence of … APOE.”

Dr Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Too few of us know that there are steps we can all take to reduce our chances of dementia in later life.

“This is a well-conducted study, which followed people over a long period of time, and adds to the substantial evidence that a healthy lifestyle can help to support memory and thinking skills as we age.

“While the genes we inherit play an important part in our chances of dementia as we age, importantly, this research found a link between healthy lifestyle and slower cognitive decline even in people who carry a key Alzheimer’s risk gene.

“So it’s not either/or – this study suggests making lifestyle changes can help all of us reduce our risk, whatever genetic cards we’re dealt…

“There is no sure-fire way to prevent dementia – nobody brings it on themselves or is ever to blame for a disease like Alzheimer’s. The best we can do is improve our chances of living longer with better cognitive health.”

Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated one in 14 people over the age of 65 and one in six people over 80.

The experts included staff from the National Centre for Neurological Disorders in Beijing.

