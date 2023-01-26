Charities write to PM urging action over 200 ‘missing’ child refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charities write to PM urging action over 200 ‘missing’ child refugees

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 12:05 am
Charities urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the practice of housing young refugees in Home Office hotels (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Charities urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the practice of housing young refugees in Home Office hotels (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Leading charities have called for an independent inquiry into how more than 200 asylum-seeking children have gone “missing” from Home Office hotels, describing the situation as “a child protection scandal”.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed by more than 100 organisations, the charities warned that the children – many of whom had been living in southern seaside towns – were at risk of exploitation.

Their letter urges him to end the practice of housing young refugees who have been separated from their families in Home Office hotels, and instead place them with specialist local authority teams who can protect them.

Co-ordinated by ECPAT UK and the Refugee Council, the open letter has been signed by charities including the NSPCC, Barnardo’s, Action for Children, Coram, The Children’s Society and National Children’s Bureau.

The letter condemns the Government’s “reported failures to protect vulnerable children from harm”, and highlights how housing young refugees in hotels was intended to be used only as a short-term emergency option.

The letter states: “There is no legal basis for placing children in Home Office hotel accommodation, and almost two years into the operation of the scheme – which is both unlawful and harmful – it is no longer possible to justify the use of hotels as being ‘temporary’.

“It is a significant departure from the Children Act 1989 and established standards.”

The charities add that the Home Office has “repeatedly failed” to commit to an end date for the scheme.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, described the loss of dozens of refugees as “a child protection scandal”.

He said: “We know from our work that children who have experienced unimaginable horror and upheaval coming to our country in search of safety are highly traumatised and vulnerable.

“The Government has a very clear legal duty to protect them but is failing to do so with the equivalent of several classrooms of children seemingly having disappeared into the clutches of those who will exploit and abuse them.

“This is a child protection scandal that councils, the police and ministers must urgently address to ensure every single separated child matters and is kept safe.”

Patricia Durr, chief executive of ECPAT UK, called for “an urgent commitment to end this practice immediately”.

She said: “Despite evidence of the risks and numerous representations, the Government has ignored the warnings and is yet to commit to an exit strategy, seeming to prefer to entrench this discriminatory approach to some of the most vulnerable children with the greatest need of protection and care.

“We need an urgent commitment to end this practice immediately and to ensure that separated children are cared for and protected as all other children within our legal and well-established child welfare framework.

“Rather than setting up separate provision, the Government must provide local authorities with sufficient funds to properly fulfil their legal duties to children.”

Conservative frontbencher Lord Murray of Blidworth confirmed on Tuesday that 200 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children remained missing after initially being accommodated in hotels since July 2021.

He said that 88% (176) were Albanian nationals.

