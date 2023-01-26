Ex-MP accused of fraud ‘was thousands of pounds in debt to drug dealer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-MP accused of fraud ‘was thousands of pounds in debt to drug dealer’

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 1:48 pm
Jared O’Mara (PA)
Jared O’Mara (PA)

A former MP accused of making fraudulent expense claims to fund a drug habit was thousands of pounds “in debt with a dealer”, a court has heard.

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, “did cocaine instead of going to Parliament”, messages read to a jury said.

He is on trial for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) in a bid to fraudulently claim up to £30,000 in taxpayers’ money.

On Thursday, Leeds Crown Court heard messages between O’Mara and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, who was his friend and “chief of staff” when the claims were submitted between June and August 2019.

Prosecutors said the messages included references to money-making schemes, bending the rules, demanding money from Ipsa, deleting records, and abandoning claims for payment that might ring alarm bells.

In a message from April 2019, read in court by prosecutor James Bourne-Arton, Arnold messaged another friend saying: “He’s a few k in debt with a dealer.”

The friend replied: “That’s a very dangerous game that. He wants to be careful no bad lads come for him. He’s on 80k a year ffs.”

Another message in June 2019 saw Arnold saying he had “just smashed loads of coke” with “local MP”.

In one message from July 2019, Arnold told O’Mara he had seen his mental health deteriorate and his drug use spiral “into something very strange”.

In another, Arnold told O’Mara: “You got shitfaced before a Look North TV interview and then harassed a female member of staff.

Gareth Arnold
Gareth Arnold (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s you who does cocaine instead of going to Parliament.”

In another exchange, O’Mara asked Arnold if he wanted to earn some money in a simple way that “involves bending the truth ever so slightly to both of our benefits”.

Messages between the pair about the allegedly fraudulent invoices show O’Mara said at one point: “Nailed my response to Ipsa, made it about disability and reasonable adjustments and told them I’m going to contact Mr Speaker.”

Arnold later said to O’Mara about one claim in July: “It’s been rejected four times now, I think any more pushing is going to raise alarms. Consider it revoked then.”

Jurors had previously heard that Arnold contacted South Yorkshire Police in July 2019 after “reaching a point at which he was no longer willing to participate in the fraud”.

In a call played to the court, Arnold said O’Mara had “started to entertain the idea that some sort of shadowy government cabal is trying to bring him down”.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Shields, who spoke to Arnold after his call to police, told the court they had spoken about O’Mara’s mental health, the submission of invoices to Ipsa and O’Mara’s cocaine use, which was “anything up to five grams a day”.

John Woodliff
John Woodliff (Jon Super/PA)

O’Mara is accused of making four fraudulent claims to Ipsa between June and August 2019 from a “fictitious” organisation called Confident About Autism SY, and submitting two invoices from Arnold for media and PR work that prosecutors say was never carried out.

It is also claimed that O’Mara, who appeared in court by videolink, submitted a false contract of employment for a friend, John Woodliff, “pretending” that he worked as a constituency support officer.

O’Mara is charged with eight counts of fraud by false representation, with Arnold jointly charged with six of the offences, and Woodliff jointly charged with one.

O’Mara won Sheffield Hallam for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party after a series of controversies.

He stayed in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.

O’Mara, of Walker Close, Sheffield; Arnold, of School Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire; and Woodliff, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, deny all charges.

The trial continues.

