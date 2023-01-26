William and Kate ‘welcome back any time’ after surprise visit to food bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William and Kate ‘welcome back any time’ after surprise visit to food bank

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 2:13 pm
(Alastair Grant/PA)
(Alastair Grant/PA)

The boss of a Windsor food bank has said the Prince and Princess of Wales are “welcome back any time” after they paid a surprise visit to help pack deliveries on Thursday.

Volunteers at Windsor Foodshare, who were only told an hour before William and Kate arrived on Thursday morning that the couple would be lending a hand, were impressed with how they got stuck in preparing food parcels.

On arrival at the food bank at Dedworth Green Baptist Church, the royal visitors were greeted by Windsor Foodshare chief executive Sarah Kember, the Rev Matthew Scott and church secretary Sandy Reynolds.

Royal visit to Windsor Foodshare
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Windsor Foodshare (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They then spoke with Windsor Foodshare’s founder, Sarah Howard, and Geoff Hudson, chairman of Windsor Christian Action, alongside Ms Kember and Rev Scott to discuss the food bank’s work.

During the 10-minute meeting Kate asked whether there are many food banks in the area, whether the produce is fresh, whether some people struggle with the stigma sometimes associated with food banks and whether young people are getting involved in volunteering.

William asked: “What is the hardest thing? How do you start setting up a food bank?”

They were then taken to the church where they helped a team preparing 98 food vouchers which can feed just under 200 people. Each parcel can feed a family for four to five days.

Royal visit to Windsor Foodshare
The couple check baskets at the food bank (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William packed food deliveries which feed a family of four while Kate checked food labels were in date.

At one stage when she was chatting to a group of four volunteers, William joked that they should pick up the pace and stop chatting.

He also joked with one volunteer that Kate usually does the shopping and laughed with another about knobbly vegetables.

Volunteers were “shocked” to find out they would be meeting William and Kate, and some worried that they had not put their make up on, but they said the royal couple put them at ease with their “natural” and “down to earth” manner.

Royal visit to Windsor Foodshare
Kate collects food during the visit (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Kember said: “I had to tell them (the volunteers) a few porkies such as that we had a corporate visit or a school visit.

“They were such a lovely couple. They were down to earth and friendly, and really put us at ease.

“William was very neat at packing. They were interested in what happens in our local area and interested in how the food bank started and how we get donations.

“They are welcome back any time, we are always grateful for a pair of hands.”

Royal visit to Windsor Foodshare
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Volunteer Linda, 72, who did not want to give her surname, told the PA news agency: “It was fabulous. We didn’t know until we got here, we had no idea.

“I asked William if he did the shopping normally and he said sometimes but usually Kate does it.

“They were very human and down to earth, very nice, asked lots of questions and were very interested. It is definitely something I will remember.”

Volunteer Emma Pilbrow told PA: “They were very natural and down to earth. I felt they wanted to be here and they showed a lot of interest.

“They asked where the food comes from and what happens to any vegetables that were left over. I also joked with them about knobbly vegetables.”

Windsor Foodshare was set up in 2013 and gives out food vouchers at the church between 1pm and 3pm every Thursday, and between 6pm and 7pm the same day at Kerith Community Church.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services come together with Archie Mascots, Kier, Izzy and Taylor to launch Battle of the Badges event. Pictured is Scott Burnett from SAS, Aaron Scoular from the police, Matthew Cowe from SFRS and Mike Reidy. from NHS. Image: The Archie Foundation.
Aberdeen emergency services team up for Archie football tournament
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
HANDOUTS - Macallan Distillery The exterior of the distillery GB. Scotland. Moray. Craigellachie. Construction of the new Macallan distillery. Visitor experience. May 2018. Photo by Ian Gavan.
Macallan extends opening times to some weekdays for distillery visits
Cove Rangers midfielder Jamie Masson. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jamie Masson leaves Cove Rangers to pursue dream move to Australia
Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
The Digger Girl: Argyll influencer with more than 300,000 TikTok followers becoming role model…
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award-winning Inverurie bra fitter wants to talk about confidence and boobs in schools 
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Bottomless champagne brunch, Aberdeen Restaurant Week continues and joining the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented