Man arrested over death of drag queen is released on bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested over death of drag queen is released on bail

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 2:33 pm
Darren Moore, 39, who was dressed in drag when he was found dead in an alleyway in Cardiff city centre on Sunday (South Wales Police/PA)
Darren Moore, 39, who was dressed in drag when he was found dead in an alleyway in Cardiff city centre on Sunday (South Wales Police/PA)

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag queen in Cardiff has been released on bail.

The 50-year-old man was detained three days after the body of Darren Moore was found in a city centre alley on Sunday evening.

He has since been released pending further enquiries, South Wales Police confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Moore, 39, from Newport was last been seen at around 5am on Sunday wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, heels and carrying a clutch bag.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, from South Wales Police, said a post-mortem examination had been conducted and further examinations are ongoing to establish a cause of death.

“Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however, extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Moore’s death,” Detective Raikes said.

“I would also again like to respectfully ask people to refrain from speculating on social media about what has occurred and please let the police investigation take its course.”

Members of the public had been asked to contact the police if they had seen Mr Moore during the early hours of Sunday, or if they were in the vicinity of Park Lane and Windsor Place between 3am and 7am.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central police station.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Moore’s family described him as “a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend”.

“He was always the life and soul where ever he went, he was our social butterfly. He made sure he had a lot of time for people, and never judged others,” they said.

“Darren’s husband and family want to thank everyone for their support but now need time to grieve and respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Tributes to Mr Moore have poured in since his death, particularly from Cardiff’s LGBT+ community and a GoFundMe fundraising page created to help his family pay for funeral costs has collected more than £6,000 in two days.

The page says: “Anyone who knew Darren would know how he was never understated in his appearance and costume. His larger-than-life character and charisma were something that you’ll never forget.

“We’d like to support Darren and the family and give Darren the biggest send-off. If you’re able to and can afford a few quid, please donate what you can to ensure we do him proud.”

The Golden Cross, Wales’s oldest LGBT+ venue, posted on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Darren Moore’s passing.

“Many of you will know of his long-standing support of the Golden.

“He was the life and soul of the party and would always be entertaining the masses, usually accompanied with a round of shots.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented