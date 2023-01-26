Shopping data on medicines ‘could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Shopping data on medicines ‘could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier’

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 4:01 pm
The researchers studied six years’ worth of purchase histories in the loyalty cards for two UK-based high-street retailers (Julien Behal/PA)
The researchers studied six years’ worth of purchase histories in the loyalty cards for two UK-based high-street retailers (Julien Behal/PA)

Shopping data on over-the-counter medicine purchases could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier, research has suggested.

A study involving nearly 300 women found pain and indigestion medication purchases were higher among those who were later diagnosed with ovarian cancer, compared to women who did not have the disease.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal JMIR Public Health and Surveillance, showed a change in purchases up to eight months before diagnosis.

Lead author Dr James Flanagan, from Imperial College London’s Department of Surgery & Cancer, said: “The cancer symptoms we are looking for are very common, but for some women they could be the first signs of something more serious.

“Using shopping data, our study found a noticeable increase in purchases of pain and indigestion medications among women with ovarian cancer up to eight months before diagnosis, compared with women without ovarian cancer.

“This suggests that long before women have recognised their symptoms as alarming enough to go to the GP, they may be treating them at home.

“As we know, early diagnosis of ovarian cancer is key to improving chances of survival, we hope this research can lead to ovarian cancer symptoms being picked up earlier and improve patients’ options for treatment.”

Symptoms of ovarian cancer can be unclear in the early stages of the disease, which often include loss of appetite, stomach pain and bloating.

According to the researchers, this can often lead to women buying medication from a local pharmacy to alleviate their symptoms – without visiting their GP.

It is the sixth most common cancer in the UK, with about 7,400 women diagnosed each year and more than 4,000 yearly deaths.

Around 93% of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer can survive for five years or more if diagnosed at stage one – the earliest stage – compared to just 13% when diagnosed at the latest stage, ie, stage four.

As part of the study, funded by Cancer Research UK, the researchers analysed loyalty card data of 283 women.

Of these participants, 153 had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The researchers studied six years’ worth of purchase histories in the loyalty cards for two UK-based high-street retailers.

Participants were also asked to complete a short questionnaire about ovarian cancer risk factors, along with the symptoms they experienced – if any – and the number of visits to their GP.

The results showed women with ovarian cancer began to recognise their symptoms about four-and-a-half months before diagnosis.

Of those who visited a GP to check their symptoms, the first visit occurred about three-and-a-half months before diagnosis.

The experts said further research is needed to confirm their findings but as part of the next steps, the team is also investigating whether purchases of over-the-counter products could be used in a similar way for other cancers, such as stomach, liver and bladder cancers.

Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK, said: “Whilst further research with more patients is needed, this study indicates exciting potential for a new way to detect cancer earlier and save lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
3
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
4
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
5
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend’s girlfriend
6
The green comet pictured passing Earth. Image: Shutterstock.
How to see Green Comet as it becomes visible to Earth for first time…
7
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
8
Traffic on Anderson Drive has come to a standstill. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Elgin north election Picture shows; Jeremie Fernandes. Unknown. Supplied by Jeremie Fernandes Date; Unknown
Moray Council to discuss severing ties with controversial Dick Bequest due to slave trade…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Find out the finalists for Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager
CR0040248 18-12-22 Planning to do a Jingle at the Tills piece since it's the last full weekend before Christmas In pic........ Shoppers on Union Street Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Retailers key to driving forward Scotland's economy this year
CR0039883 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Calvin Gallon NEEDS ID by David McPhee Picture by Chris Sumner Taken..............1/12/22
Attacker who taped disabled man to mobility scooter could be released from prison early
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. John Low died in the Somme in WW1 leaving behind Ada, his heart-broken sweetheart. Picture shows; 2Lt John Low from Turrif. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented