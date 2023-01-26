‘Celebratory moment’ as rare tree kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Celebratory moment’ as rare tree kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 4:06 pm
The joey was born in July to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo (Chester Zoo/PA)
The joey was born in July to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo (Chester Zoo/PA)

Conservationists at Chester Zoo have captured the moment a rare tree kangaroo popped its head out of its mother’s pouch in a “celebratory moment” for the endangered species.

The tree-dwelling marsupial is the first Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo to be born in a breeding programme at the Cheshire wildlife centre, which is working to save the highly endangered species from extinction.

The unnamed joey was the size of a jelly bean when it was born to mother Kitawa and father Kayjo in July and has been growing in its pouch, known as a marsupium, ever since.

Wild populations of the species, listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and found in the mountainous forests of Papua New Guinea, have declined by up to 50% in the last 30 years due to hunting and deforestation, according to the zoo.

David White, team manager at Chester Zoo, said it was a “real celebratory moment” for a species that had “suffered tremendously”.

“The new baby will soon emerge from the pouch fully and begin hopping around and learning to climb trees, under the watchful eye of mum Kitawa,” he said.

“That’s when we’ll be able to determine if it’s male or female and give the youngster a fitting name.”

A rare tree kangaroo joey – the first to ever be born at Chester Zoo – has emerged from its mum’s pouch
The Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo is described as ‘shy and elusive’ (Chester Zoo/PA)

His team have been monitoring the joey’s growth using a special endoscope camera placed inside Kitawa’s pouch.

Mr White added: “These remarkable animals have suffered tremendously in the wild.

“They are hunted for their meat, and their habitat is disappearing around them as forests are cleared for timber and to make way for coffee and rice plantations.

“With little being known about these shy and elusive creatures, small mammal experts at our conservation zoo are in a unique position to be able to capture and document the whole process around the development of Kitawa’s joey.

A rare tree kangaroo joey – the first to ever be born at Chester Zoo – has emerged from its mum’s pouch
The joey was the size of a jelly bean when it was born (Chester Zoo/PA)

“These observations could be useful to help inform better conservation action for this wonderful but sadly endangered species in the wild.”

The kangaroos climb trees using their long, curved claws and rubbery soles and can jump distances of up to nine metres from tree to tree.

Their strong, stocky arms allow them to grip bark and branches with ease as they search for flowers, grasses and leaves to eat.

Chester Zoo is home to more than 27,000 animals from more than 500 species, and its conservation work also involves Bornean orangutans, Indian elephants and tigers.

