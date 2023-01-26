William meets Earthshot Prize finalists at Windsor Great Park retreat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William meets Earthshot Prize finalists at Windsor Great Park retreat

By Press Association
January 26, 2023, 5:50 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 9:26 pm
The Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales speaks to the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales congratulated the finalists of his Earthshot Prize as he met them for the first time at a retreat in the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

William joined the 2022 finalists at Cumberland Lodge on Thursday.

He met each finalist in turn, asking them what he could do to help them.

He spoke to Min Wang, whose company, Desert Agricultural Transformation, turns desert sand into agricultural land.

She invited William to visit one of her project’s sites in China.

He said: “If I am passing by I will be visiting all of your projects. I have made a note to my team.”

He added: “So by year 10 I will still be visiting Earthshot projects.”

He also spoke to Kaushik Kappagantulu, whose company Kheyti’s mission is to increase climate resilience for smallholding farmers in India

William praised the initiative, adding: “Kenya and India are two countries that are really stepping up to the mark.”

Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat
The Prince of Wales joined finalists in Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He then met Charlot Magayi, whose company Mukuru makes clean and reliable cook stoves for low-income households in western Kenya.

Ms Magayi grew up in Mukuru, the third largest slum in Kenya. Her business focuses on providing families with clean stoves that are less likely to expose them to harmful air pollution in their own homes.

William gave her a particularly warm greeting.

“Congratulations,” he said. “The last time I saw you you were surrounded by children. Your story is unbelievable.”

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Ms Magayi said: “I started my business in 2017 because my daughter got burned by a traditional stove.

Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat
The event is part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I grew up in a slum in Kenya, and that is the reason why my business is called Mukuru.

“So I wanted to create a stove for my community, and then we did, and it just blew up.”

William went into private group sessions with the finalists, where they spoke to him about their hopes and ambitions for the year ahead.

The finalists are on the second last day of a week-long retreat at the lodge, where they have met, learned from and collaborated with each other, and heard from leaders and thinkers who have advised them on how to scale up the projects they are working on.

William is the founder and president of the prize, which honours environmental pioneers.

The finalists attended talks by Christiana Figueres, former UN climate chief and Earthshot Prize board chairwoman, and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, environmental activist, geographer and Earthshot Prize council member.

They also attended a forum hosted by Deloitte in London, where they were connected with advisers, market access partners, and potential funders.

