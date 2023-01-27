Antisemitism rising because of a lack of Holocaust education, survivor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antisemitism rising because of a lack of Holocaust education, survivor says

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 12:05 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:30 am
Holocaust survivor Vera Schaufeld at her home in north London, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Holocaust survivor Vera Schaufeld at her home in north London, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A 92-year-old Holocaust survivor said antisemitism is on the rise because young people are not learning about the Holocaust as much anymore.

Vera Schaufeld came to England via the Kindertransport, a movement that was set up to evacuate Jewish children from Germany in the wake of Kristallnacht – a night of Nazi-coordinated violence in November 1938 which resulted in the destruction of hundreds of synagogues and Jewish properties across the German Reich.

Her parents remained in what was then Czechoslovakia and were sent to a concentration camp where they were later murdered.

Speaking ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, she said Jewish people should be treated as individuals instead of as a whole group and that it is important to continue talking about Nazi genocide to remind people of where antisemitism can lead.

She told the PA news agency: “I think that unfortunately, antisemitism is more prevalent than it has been in the past because I think young people are no longer learning about the Holocaust as much as they did.

“Jewish people should be seen just as much as individuals, and not as a whole group, but understood that they have their own views and their own lives in the same way that every other minority has to be respected.

“And it has to be understood that their experiences and their lives are relevant to them and their families.”

Vera Schaufeld
Vera Schaufeld came to England on the Kindertransport in 1939 and has since spoken out about her experience to educate young people on the Holocaust (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)

Vera, who lives in north London, was born in Prague in 1930 and grew up in the small town of Klatovy just south of the Czech capital.

Her father was the head of the Jewish community in the town while her mother was of German origin and her grandmother moved in with the family from Germany in 1934 to avoid Nazi persecution.

Vera came to England soon after the occupation of Czechoslovakia and lived with a foster family in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Her parents hoped to join her but were unable to secure a visa.

She said of her school life in Europe: “Our teacher said, ‘When there’s trouble, the Jews are the first to run away’ and I was devastated because I liked my teacher.

“And suddenly, I wasn’t Vera anymore. I’d become the Jews. And I think that statement of not seeing me as an individual certainly influenced my life.

“I got a letter from the Red Cross telling me that none of my family had survived. And I imagined, maybe this is what had happened to my family, that’s why they weren’t alive anymore. I just had to get on with the rest of my life.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Vera Schaufeld with her MBE for services to Holocaust education at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I learned later that what had actually happened was that my grandmother and my parents were taken to a camp in Czechoslovakia, which was called Theresienstadt.

“My grandmother had actually met her sister from Germany and the two of them both died of starvation by 1944.

“My parents were taken to a camp in Poland called Trawniki and that was a camp for training guards how to deal with Jews.

“And then after a time, when the German army began to advance in Poland, my parents, I think, had to dig their own graves and were shot and everybody in that camp was murdered. Nobody survived.”

Vera eventually trained as a teacher and spent some time in Israel where she met her husband Avram on a type of communal farm known as a Kibbutz.

They both returned to England where Vera continued teaching and she has since shared her testimony in schools and colleges.

In 2018 she was made MBE for services to Holocaust education.

