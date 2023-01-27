Holocaust survivor urges people not to be silent over antisemitism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Holocaust survivor urges people not to be silent over antisemitism

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 12:06 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:26 am
Survivor John Dobai talks about Holocaust Memorial Day (PA)Holocaust survivor, John Dobai, who was born in Budapest in 1934, speaking to the Press Association at his home in Richmond, south west London, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. Picture date: Monday January 23, 2023. PA Photo. In 1944, when Hungary was under German occupation, John and his mother were forced to relocate to a compulsory Jewish residence which was a precursor to being deported. John and his family moved to the UK in 1948, where he completed school and university and eventually started his own family. See PA story MEMORIAL Holocaust . Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Survivor John Dobai talks about Holocaust Memorial Day (PA)Holocaust survivor, John Dobai, who was born in Budapest in 1934, speaking to the Press Association at his home in Richmond, south west London, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. Picture date: Monday January 23, 2023. PA Photo. In 1944, when Hungary was under German occupation, John and his mother were forced to relocate to a compulsory Jewish residence which was a precursor to being deported. John and his family moved to the UK in 1948, where he completed school and university and eventually started his own family. See PA story MEMORIAL Holocaust . Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A Holocaust survivor has warned Britons to be vigilant against antisemitism as the country remembers the genocide of six million Jews on Holocaust Memorial Day.

John Dobai, 89, lived through the Second World War as a child in Budapest, Hungary, but five of his family members were killed – two grandfathers, two aunts and a cousin, who was just 17.

Mr Dobai has lived in Britain since 1948 and, speaking from his home in Kew, west London, he told the PA News Agency that antisemitism is as prominent in modern Britain as it has ever been.

He said: “I have lived in this house for over 60 years and for 59 years I did not see any sign of antisemitism.

“But in the last 12 to 18 months we had graffiti on benches along the towpath saying ‘Holocaust: six million lies’ and similar graffiti on walls and benches in the neighbourhood.

“Some people I have met in this area have also declared that ‘people from north London are very difficult’.

“In my talks I conclude by calling on the audience to become witnesses and, if they see examples of racial discrimination, not to be silent. To deny any racial slur – whether it’s against people of colour or other belief systems – and to speak up.”

Raised as a Catholic only child by parents of Jewish descent, Mr Dobai’s father was separated from the family and sent to a forced labour camp during the Second World War.

In 1944, Germany invaded Hungary after it learned of secret attempts to make peace with the Allies and quickly introduced harsh antisemitic policies.

Holocaust survivor John Dobai
Holocaust survivor, John Dobai at his home in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

All Jews in Budapest were forced to live in ghettos, wore yellow stars of David on their clothes and could not go to school.

“I was sent out by mother to buy something from the shops,” Mr Dobai remembers. “On the way I met a classmate and I said to him, ‘I’m looking forward to going back to school’. And he said he had been told he was going back to school but I was not because I was ‘a dirty, stinking Jew’.

“I protested that I was Roman Catholic and he repeated the ‘dirty, stinking Jew’. I went home crying and my mother had to explain to me that in fact I came from a Jewish family. This was a tremendous shock.”

When his mother’s letters to rural family members kept being returned unopened, she realised rumours of genocide were true – and soon after this the Nazis started to round up Budapest’s Jews for deportation to the death camps.

Mr Dobai said: “We were told to form up a column in front of the house to be taken to a relatively nearby railway station. But on the way some administrative problem arose and we were pushed into an empty apartment, about 25 people to a room.

“When I was in this column, a man came up to me and said, ‘I hope you die’. This was a tremendous shock because I didn’t know the man, I had never met him and never spoke to him. How could he have such hate towards us?”

As the Soviets advanced on Hungary’s frontiers, Mr Dobai’s father was released from the forced labour camp and returned to Budapest, where he was one of many Jews who acquired papers from Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg allowing them to move into a protected safehouse.

Between 25,000 and 100,000 lives are believed to have been saved by Mr Wallenberg’s actions during the war.

Battersea Power Station on Holocaust Memorial Day
Battersea Power Station in London, lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial Day (Ian West/PA)

But Mr Dobai was not safe yet. As the Soviets neared Budapest, the Germans and Hungarian fascists commenced a brutal campaign of killings against the 60,000 Jews living in the “international ghetto” of safehouses.

“The Nazis were emptying houses, taking people down to the Danube and tying three people together,” he recalls. “They would shoot the centre one so the dead body would drag the other two down into the river.

“I remember looking out of the flat we were in and Jews being led towards the Danube and then about 10 minutes later hearing the rattle of machine guns.

“And then the fascists would come back. I remember that they were carrying the machine guns wrapped in sacking because the barrels were still hot.”

Mr Dobai’s grandparents were two of 45,000 Jews massacred in this way, and he and his parents were only saved when the Soviets took control of the city before the killings were complete.

After emigrating to Britain in 1948, Mr Dobai finished school, attended Durham University and raised two children with his wife Joan, who died last year.

Since retiring in 1998, he has given more than 180 talks about his experiences, including in schools and colleges, working with the Holocaust Educational Trust.

He said: “It is an opportunity for me to remember those people who were murdered, the only reason being that Germany and Hungary declared them to be enemies of their countries.

“They were innocent of all criminal or any other proclivity against the state. They were murdered because those countries decided that the happiness of Germans and Austrians and Hungarians depended on the total destruction of Jews.

“The second reason is I want to show that racial or colour discrimination can lead to severe discord within society.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Today we mark Holocaust Memorial Day on the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.”

She added: “We also pay tribute to the incredible survivors, many of whom still share their testimony day in and day out to ensure that future generations never forget the horrors of the past.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented