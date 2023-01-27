Police say no third party involved after woman lay dead for almost four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police say no third party involved after woman lay dead for almost four years

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 1:00 pm
The body of Laura Winham lay undiscovered in her flat for almost four years (Hudgell Solicitors/PA)
Police have said they are satisfied there was no third-party involvement in the death of a vulnerable woman who lay dead in her flat for over three and a half years.

Laura Winham’s family said she was “abandoned and left to die” by social and mental health services after she was found in a “mummified and skeletal state” by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.

Police were asked by her mother and brother to break into the property and, following analysis of her dental records, the family’s solicitors said it had become apparent the 38-year-old had died in November 2017.

Surrey Police confirmed they were called to the address on May 24 2021, following a concern for safety report and found a body inside the property upon entry.

Laura Winham death
In a statement, a force spokeswoman said: “Police attended an address in Woking following a concern for safety report on 24 May 2021. Sadly, the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the property.

“An investigation was completed and officers were satisfied that there was no third-party involvement. A file was passed to the coroner.

“Officers previously attended the address in October 2017, no offences were identified and a report was completed and shared with adult social care at that time”

Ms Winham’s sister, Nicky, said social care and mental health teams had “turned a blind eye” and everybody with a duty of care had “wiped their hands of her and forgot her”.

Nicky said the family were unable to maintain contact with her after years of schizophrenia caused her to believe they would harm her.

Ahead of a pre-inquest review at Surrey Coroner’s Court on Monday, solicitor Iftikhar Manzoor, acting for the family, said there were “so many red flags missed”.

Nicky said: “Laura has been so badly let down.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think of how she lived in her last few years, unable to ask for help, without anyone there for her, it’s just tragic.

“We felt reassured that she had been given her own home, she was entitled to benefits, she had her own car and some part-time work, a few friends and we believed she would be supported by her mental health team and others moving forward.

“But that hasn’t happened and quite clearly there has been a huge break-down in Surrey County Council’s system and services when caring for a vulnerable person with both physical and mental health disabilities.”

She continued: “There were so many warning signs, from the social care and mental health teams to her landlords, yet everyone seems to have turned a blind eye.

“For three years and seven months nobody from the council checked the internal state and condition of her flat and at no point during this time were annual gas checks carried out.

“Everybody who was in contact with Laura, and had a duty to her at some stage, simply wiped their hands of her and forgot her. She was abandoned and left to die.

“The fact that she was dead for so long suggests failures all round to meet her basic human needs.”

Nicky said: “We always hoped she would get better with professional help and that one day our contact would resume. We never believed for one second we would end up finding her dead on her floor having laid there for so long without anyone knowing.

“Sadly, none of the investigations nor the inquest will bring Laura back, but it may prevent it happening again, and stop further avoidable deaths like this happening.

“No one should have to suffer the way Laura did due to the lack of support given to her mental health.

“We now must live with the devastating sadness of what has happened, and we are sharing our story because we do not want any other families to suffer in this way.”

Statements from both Surrey County Council and Woking Borough Council offered their “heartfelt” and “deepest” condolences to Ms Winham’s family, and said they would continue to support the coroner with their inquiries and the inquest process.

Surrey NHS mental health services have been contacted for comment.

