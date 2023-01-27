Man crushed by telescopic urinal in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man crushed by telescopic urinal in London

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 4:06 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:20 pm
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been crushed by a telescopic urinal in central London.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Cambridge Circus in the West End just after 1pm on Friday to reports of an injured man.

Ambulance crews, an air ambulance and firefighters were dispatched at 1.05pm and police were called five minutes later.

The incident took place at Cambridge Circus on the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.

Fire crews said the man has been freed and is in the care of the London Ambulance Service. Roads in the area have been closed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 1.10pm on Friday January 27, to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1.

“The man is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal at the location.

“LFB, LAS and London’s Air Ambulance are in attendance. Officers are assisting with road closures.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called today at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team (HART), members of our tactical response unit and a medic in a fast response car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The incident is still ongoing.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Firefighters have been called to a person trapped on Charing Cross Road in central London.

“The brigade was called at 1.05pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Soho, Euston and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene.

“The man trapped under street level under a hydraulic urinal on Cambridge Circus has been freed. He has been left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

