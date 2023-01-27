British beauty queen injured in car crash visited by current Miss World

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British beauty queen injured in car crash visited by current Miss World

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 4:42 pm
Darcey Corria (@danilatimerphoto/PA)
Darcey Corria (@danilatimerphoto/PA)

A British beauty queen seriously injured in a car crash on the M4 has been visited in hospital by the reigning Miss World.

Darcey Corria, 21, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis, broken jaw and two broken bones in her neck after the accident near Bridgend last week.

The Miss World hopeful is recovering in the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

On Friday she was visited by the reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, and the chairwoman of the Miss World organisation, Julia Morley.

Both rearranged their schedules to visit Miss Corria, from Barry, south Wales, in hospital after hearing of her accident.

She said: “It was so lovely of them to come and visit me. I didn’t expect that at all. It really does mean the world to me and I am so grateful.”

Ms Corria also posted on Instagram that the past few days had been a “struggle” but meeting the Miss World team was “an honour and a privilege”.

“I am so grateful that they travelled all this way to be with me,” she wrote.

“Within minutes I felt as though I had known them all for a lifetime, which was very heartwarming.

“I can’t thank them enough for making my day, it felt quite surreal.

“I really am looking forward to getting back to myself before the final.”

Ms Corria, from Barry, South Wales, is a black rights activist and became the first woman of colour in the pageant’s 70-year history to be crowned Miss Wales.

She is due to represent Wales at Miss World in May.

